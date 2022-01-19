This 4K 144Hz 1ms gaming monitor just dropped $200 during the sale

If you’re looking for a high-end gaming screen because you’re very demanding, you’ll find a very good deal on the Samsung Odyssey G7A here. The latter has everything to offer: a nice diagonal, a high resolution and a top refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey G7A: a 4K UHD gaming screen

Samsung doesn’t just make smartphones or televisions, the brand, like many others, has also got into gaming. Today we offer you a 4K gaming screen, the Odyssey G7A model with a diagonal of 28 inches and an IPS panel. The latter also offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 ms.

That’s not all, as this model is also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync technology, which means that it synchronizes with the PC’s graphics card to avoid the picture jumping and tearing.

On the connection side we have the following:

2 HDMI ports1 DisplayPort port1 USB 3.0 port1 3.5mm headphone jack

Normally marketed at 849 euros and sold out very regularly, it currently stands at 699 euros. We also have a good plan for a model of AOC.

Why order?

4K UHD display144Hz refresh rateNvidia G-Sync compatibility

