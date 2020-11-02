This 4G 150 GB package with SMS / MMS and unlimited calls costs less than 10 euros

If you are a heavy DATA consumer looking for a 4G cellular plan with at least 100GB, don’t miss this offer and it comes straight from NRJ Mobile.

150 GB for less than 10 euros!

The mobile operator MVNO NRJ Mobile is attacking its competitors again with this extraordinary offer! Currently, NRJ Mobile is offering us 150 GB for only 9.99 euros per month, without any obligation.

WOOT package for 9.99 euros / month

150 GB DATA in 4G 10 GB DATA in Europe Unlimited SMS / MMS in France

As always, this mobile plan is non-binding, you only have to pay 10 euros for the SIM card when subscribing. And to keep your number and cancel, it is done automatically from the moment you get your RIO number by calling 3179.

You will therefore receive a discount of 13 euros per month in the first year, which means you can get it for 9.99 euros / month instead of 22.99 euros. In addition, it should be noted that NRJ Mobile operates across the network as it has a contract with Orange, Bouygues Telecom and SFR – Altice.

And if you need to change your phone, we have a great deal on the Xiaomi Poco X3.

Why change operator?

Fixed price for 1 year 150 GB data Compatible with all networks

