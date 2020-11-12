This 24-inch Asus TUF gaming screen with a 165 Hz panel costs less than 190 euros

If you want a gaming screen with a good refresh rate to deliver a perfectly smooth picture, here is the excellent Asus VG248Q which is currently receiving a refund offer to further reduce its price.

Asus VG248Q: perfect flowability

The Asus VG248Q is a gaming monitor that has strong arguments for gamers. The latter has a nice diagonal of 24 inches with a Full HD resolution, but the real plus over the competition is that it displays a refresh rate of 165 Hz. You will therefore get a perfectly fluid picture, especially that. ‘It is compatible with G-Sync technology. This allows the graphics card to be synchronized with the screen in order to avoid the ghosting effect and the image jump.

That is not all. Asus has equipped its screen with an anti-blue light filter to protect your eyesight and an anti-flicker filter to reduce eye fatigue.

To connect, you need to rely on:

1 HDMI1 DisplayPort1 DVI-D connector

Displayed at 199.95 euros, while it was recently at 244.96 euros, it also benefits from a refund offer of 10 euros, which amounts to 189.95 euros. To enjoy it, just follow the instructions on the Asus site. What’s more, it’s very easy and done online using your Asus VIP account. To save your data, you can also take advantage of the advertisements on Western Digital’s 14 TB external hard drive.

Why crack on this screen?

Image quality update rate Easy to request ODR

