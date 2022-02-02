This 128GB smartphone with its Buds Q2 headphones costs less than 190 euros

It’s the latest discount and if you’re looking to switch smartphones, here’s a great deal on the Realme 8I with its Buds Q2 wireless headphones.

Realme 8I: a 120Hz display for maximum fluidity

Realme has managed to establish itself in Europe and France with smartphones that offer unbeatable value for money. Today, the 8I model benefits from sales with a nice reduction in its package version.

This phone is equipped with a 6.6-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is really very rare for this price.

Inside the chassis there is a technical sheet that allows it to be very versatile and therefore to satisfy many users:

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 Graphics chip: Mali-G57 MC2 RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 128 GB expandable via microSD card

For the photo part, Realme has opted for a triple sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

50 megapixels, wide-angle2 megapixels, macro2 megapixels, portrait

Finally, on the autonomy side, it has a large 5000 mAh battery with compatibility with 18W fast charging.

The bundle also includes Realme Buds Q2 wireless headphones with ambient noise reduction technology for calls. With the box you have 20 hours of music enjoyment.

The Realme 8I and Buds Q2 headphones cost 189 euros instead of 259 euros. For athletes, we also have a connected watch from OnePlus.

3 reasons to succumb

Great 120Hz display Bonus Buds Q2 headphones Big battery

