Third-party Banking Software Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Third-party Banking Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global third-party banking software market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.

The third-party banking software helps in performing core banking functions, such as private wealth management and business intelligence services. It also aids in increasing profits, reducing the overall operating costs, understanding the changing consumer demands and facilitating flexible operations. Therefore, it is widely utilized by retail, commercial and trading banks to connect to a desired interbank network and streamline their processes.

Market Trends

Several banking enterprises are currently increasing their geographical reach to expand the customer base. This is escalating the demand for third-party banking software to enhance productivity and operational efficiency. Other than this, these enterprises also offer frequent software updates, which assist in improving the safety and security of financial services and reducing fraud and malpractices. Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based solutions with banking software is also impelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of mobile and online banking, along with the rising adoption of consumer-centric core banking, is anticipated to positively influence the demand for third-party banking software in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

Business Intelligence Software

Others

Market Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Breakup by Application:

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Commercial Banks

Retail and Trading Banks

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture, Capgemini, Deltek, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services, etc.

