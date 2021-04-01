Thin Wall Packaging Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints andIndustry Forecast By 2027

Growing usage of thin wall packaging in the food and beverage industry and the increasing preferences among the consumers for lightweight packaging are driving the demand of the market.

The global Thin Wall Packaging Market will be worth USD 66.75 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing investments in the research & development activities by the manufacturers of the food packaging industries to produce innovative products is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Besides, the rising population in the developing countries and the increasing disposable income of the consumers are anticipated to boost the sales of the product. The innovative strategies of the key market players to expand their supply chains in different regions all across the world will drive the development of the market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Polypropylene held the largest market share of 41.5% in 2019 due to the growing usage of polypropylene-based thin walled packaging materials by the manufacturers of both the food and non-food packaging industries.

The food segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing consumption of packaged food and increasing investments in the R & D by the manufacturers of the packaging industries to produce innovative polymers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods and the increasing disposable income of the consumers in the developing countries.

Key participants include Berry Global Group, Amcor, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings, RPC Group PLC, Paccor GmbH, Greiner Packaging International, IIip SRL, Double H Plastics, and Mold-Tek Packaging, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Thin Wall Packaging Market on the basis of Product Type, Production Process, Material, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cups Trays Tubs Jars Pots Lids

Production process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Injection molding Thermoforming

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-density and Low-density Polyethylene Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Food Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Thin Wall Packaging market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Thin Wall Packaging industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Thin Wall Packaging market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

