Thin wall Packaging Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2025

The Global Thin wall Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Thin wall Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Thin wall Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Thin wall Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The thin wall packaging market was valued at USD 38.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 55.92 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Players: Novio Packaging B.V., Groupe Guillin SA, Omniform SA, Takween Advanced Industries, Insta Polypack, JRD International, Dampack International Bv, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sem Plastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A S, Berry Global Group, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Double H Plastics, INC., Silgan Holdings Inc., Faerch Plast A/S, Plastipak Industries INC.

Recent Developments:

– August 2018 – Berry Global Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of Laddawn, Inc., a manufacturer of blown polyethylene bags and films with a unique-to-industry e-Commerce sales platform. In a move that would help Berry Global Group in assisting small order fulfillment for the faster growing small and medium-sized customer base and provide quicker customer response time.

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate

– The various initiatives by the government against food safety procedures has resulted in the revision of the food safety laws in the region which now promote the companies to look for a better option in terms of packaging materials thereby boosting the demand for the thin wall packaging market in the region.

– For instance, China revised its food safety law in which Article 1 aims at securing food safety and ensure public health and life safety, while article 2 specifies the applicable parties. One of which is the production and distribution of packaging materials, containers, detergents, and disinfectants used for food and of tools and equipment used for food production and distribution.

– Due to the improved economic environment and the increased spending by the people in the region is one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the thin wall packaging market over the forecast period.

– For instance, according to the World Bank, the GNI per capita in PPP dollars of India was 7,060 PPP dollars in 2017 as compared to the 6,500 PPP dollars in 2016.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

