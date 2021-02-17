Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market 2021 Expected Highest Growth and Precise Outlook: Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies.

The global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market was valued at USD 567.01 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 824.203 million by 2026 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The increasing efforts to make the electronic packaging highly resourceful due to the enormous demand for the electronic components owing to amplified usage has made electronic packaging useful in a myriad of applications.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market: Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, ASM Laser Separation International (ALSI) B.V., Disco Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co, Ltd. (Accretech), Neon Tech Co. Ltd., Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan (NPMT), Panasonic Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

– Presently, grinding is the most convenient thinning process deployed in semiconductor applications, reducing wafers diameter thickness from an average starting thickness of 750 ?m to 120 m. However, due to stress in high volume manufacturing production, less than 100 m silicon wafers become very flexible and challenging to reduce down further using standard grinding methods.

– The increasing automation of wafer back grinding equipment is helping in achieving the highest possible level of quality and reducing the wafer thicknesses to less than 0.050mm.



Competitive Landscape:

– December 2018 – Disco Corporation developed DFG8640, a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8-inch wafers, which is able to grind a wide variety of materials, including Si (silicon), LiTaO3 (LT/lithium tantalate), LiNbO3 (LN/lithium niobate), and SiC (silicon carbide).

– December 2018 – Disco Corporation has also developed DFD6363, a fully-automatic blade dicing saw capable of processing 300 mm Si wafers. DFD6363 is the improved version of DFD6362, which is widely adopted for use in semiconductor manufacturing with 300 mm Si wafers.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

