Thin Wafer Market Size study, by Technology, Wafer size, Process, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Thin Wafer Market is valued approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A thin wafer, also known as a substrate or portion of semiconductor material, is an electronic component used in integrated circuits (ICs) for manufacturing and in solar cells, as well as in photovoltaics.

Wafer is used as a powerful substratum in microcontroller devices and undergoes processes of etching, deposition, and iron implant. The market is driven by rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health tracking devices, increasing emphasis on e-learning in the midst of COVID-19 drives demand for smartphones, tablets , laptops, and telecommunication systems, decreasing electronic device sizes, rising markets for smartphones and consumer electronics, high material saving.

The key players of global Thin Wafer market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In June 2020, in response to the growing demand for such wafers in applications such as data centers and 5 G wireless networks, Siltronic AG invested in an epitaxial reactor to increase its GaN-on-Si (Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon) wafer portfolio production power. Under high power densities, GaN technology promotes efficient energy delivery. However, efficiency maintenance is the major issue for thin wafers and would restrain growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Brewer Science, Inc.

EV Group

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd

My-Chip Production GmbH

Polishing Corporation of America

Siltronic AG

Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies

ULVAC GmbH

Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

The regional analysis of global Thin Wafer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of laptops, and telecommunication systems, decreasing electronic device sizes, rising markets for smartphones and consumer electronics, high material saving. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors Rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health tracking devices, increasing emphasis on e-learning in the midst of COVID-19 drives demand for smartphones, tablets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thin Wafer Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Wafer size:

125 mm

200 mm

300 mm

By Process:

Temporary Bonding & Debonding

Carrier-less/Taiko Process

By Technology:

Grinding

Polishing

Dicing

By Application:

Memory

RF Devices

LED

Interposer

Logic

