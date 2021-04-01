Thin Film and Printed Battery Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2027

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market is valued at approximately USD 78.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Thin film batteries are usually deposited through sol-gel processing or vacuum-based techniques with various battery components presented in layered form. The growth of the thin film and printed battery market is boosted by the growing demand in ongoing shrinking of electronic devices, wearables, rising demand for printed batteries in IoT applications, and in medical devices for effective treatment. Thin film batteries have numerous distinctive features including light weight, high power, high flexibility, easy portability, and exceptional energy density. The key players of the energy industry are working on the advancements in thin films and batteries to boost their growth in the market. In May 2019, Ultralife Corporation has acquired Southwest Electronic Energy, an advanced battery solutions provider for USD 25 million. This acquisition improved the extensive portfolio of batteries technologies of Ultralife Corporation and extended its technical expertise to new industry segments. Moreover, in 2017, Central Midori and Enfucell and signed an agreement to print SoftBattery power supplies of Enfucell. This agreement has widened the geographical coverage of Enfucell, also its partner network in growing markets for IoT-enabled and wearable devices. However, the patented technologies used in manufacturing of printed flexible batteries vary from one manufacturer to another, based on the specifications. Hence, the lack of standards followed during development of batteries is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to growing Research and development(R&D) activities and technological innovations led by the U.S. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such enhanced adoption of IoT devices, and rapidly growing electronics device manufacturing industry are anticipated to help in the market growth of the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Printed Batteries

Thin film Batteries

By Voltage:

Below 1.5V

Between 1.5V and 3V

Above 3V

By Capacity:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

By Rechargeability:

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

By application:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ROE

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

