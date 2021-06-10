Thickening: What will be the future of Aerospace Maintenance Chemical market

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market is primarily divided into 4 major segments. They are product type, type of aircraft, nature of chemicals, and region.

Product Type

The product segment is further divided into the 5 sub-segments which are deicing fluid, adhesive, cleaning fluid, cleaner, and others. Of these, the aerospace cleaning fluids sub-segment valued at $1,344.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,663.3 million by 2026. This growth can be majorly attributed to the growing demand for aircraft cleaning. Moreover, as transportation distances increase, aircrafts need more frequent cleaning, as passengers prefer a more sanitary and safer atmosphere. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this sub-segment in the analysis period.

Type of Aircraft

The type of aircraft segment is further divided into the following sub-segments – jumbo passenger jets, light passenger jets, mid-size passenger jets, helicopter, and space aircraft. The light passenger jets sub-segment held $2,352.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to garner a revenue of $3,121.2 million by 2026. Rise in number of domestic air passengers in both developed and developing nations is estimated to be the key factor to boost the sub-segment’s market growth during the forecast period.

Nature of Chemicals

The nature of chemicals segment is further divided into the following segments – organic and inorganic. The organic aerospace maintenance chemicals sub-segment held $5,376.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $6,890.4 million by 2026. This is due to the high demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals among manufacturers. Furthermore, as compared to inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals deliver competitive properties, which is one of the major factors driving the demand over the forecast timeframe.

Region

The region segment is further divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific regional market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,783.5 million till 2026. Japan, India, and China are all making major contributions to the market’s development. The Asia-Pacific market will be boosted further by the development of new technology, as well as an increase in demand for overhaul services, repair, and maintenance in this area.

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating in the global aerospace maintenance chemical industry are Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nexeo Solutions, GE Aviation, Embraer S.A., Delta TechOps, Bombardier Inc., Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, and AAR Corporation.

