Thick Film Resistor Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2027
Major Market Key Players: Thick Film Resistor Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thick film resistor market are YAGEO Corp.; TE Connectivity; KOA Speer Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology; ROHM CO., LTD.; Viking Tech Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; TT Electronics; Bourns, Inc.; Ralec; Japan Resistor Mfg. Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Cal-chip Electronics; International Manufacturing Services, Inc.; Riedon; Ohmite Mfg Co; Johanson Dielectrics; Walsin Technology Corporation; Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; Uniohm Corp.; TATEYAMA KAGAKU DEVICE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Miba AG; EVER OHMS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. among others.
Thick Film Resistor Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development
Growing demands for high-performance based electronic and electrical systems; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
Development of future technologies that currently under development that can be used as a low-cost substitute for these products is another factor restricting the market growth
In November 2018, Ohmite Mfg Co announced that they had completed the acquisition of Kanthal’s electronic components business operations. This acquisition will result in the combination of Ohmite’s product range with the acquired business operations of Kanthal for the formulation of “Ohmite Ceramics” business operations which will be available through the company and their own distributors
Market Analysis: Thick Film Resistor Market
Global thick film resistor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the heavy focus of manufacturers on research & development to improve the functioning and capabilities of these products.
Table of Contents: Thick Film Resistor Market
- Thick Film Resistor Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Thick Film Resistor Market Forecast
