Thick Film Devices Market Size, Status, Demand, Growth and Overview Outlook 2021 – 2025: Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor GmbH

The Thick Film Devices Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Thick Film Devices market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Thick Film Devices market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The thick film devices market has been valued at USD 83.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.04% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 177.13 billion by 2025.

Top Companies in the Thick Film Devices Market: Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd, KOA Speer Electronics Inc., AVX Corporation, Aragonesa de Componentes Pasivos SA, Wurth Electronics Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153508/thick-film-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– The growing technological advancements in the sector is also expanding thick film devices’ industrial adoption. Growing demand for MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) and multi-layer ceramic capacitors are also expected to fuel the demand for thick film technology over the forecast period. However, in 2019, thick film chip resistor and MLCC manufacturers experienced price increases in feedstock metals, which is also a capable passive component industry. It is estimated that variable costs to produce MLCC and thick film chip resistors (which are the two-mass produced passive components) amount to about 70-80% of the cost of goods sold in various passive electronic component industries.

– Increasingly demanding technical requirements have exposed the limits of the standard thick-film technologies used to produce circuit-board conductors. However, companies are also investing in developing a new generation of thick-film pastes, and their photolithographic structuring enables the manufacturing of extremely high-resolution thick-film structures necessary for advanced applications, like 5G technology.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– April 2020 – Panasonic Corporation introduced NEW ERJ-UP3 Series Anti-Sulfurated Thick Film Chip Resistors, Anti-Surge Type in 0603-inch case size. It is designed to be extremely durable in challenging or unclean, harsh environments. It provides anti-sulfurization characteristics that avoid an open circuit caused by a sulfide disconnection.

– February 2020 – Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced the first high power resistors on the market to be offered with its AEC-Q200 qualified thick film high power resistors. It is designed for direct mounting on a heatsink. The company’s Sfernice LPSA range of products delivers high power dissipation and pulse handling capabilities, which in turn helps the designers to reduce component counts and lower costs in automotive applications.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the most significant regions for the thick film devices market, mainly due to government policies favoring the growth of semiconductor manufacturing. Also, the region is the largest producer of consumer electronics. Also, the Chinese government raised around USD 23-30 billion to pay for the second phase of its National IC Investment Fund. Moreover, the growth of the food processing industry in China and India is further expected to fuel the demand for the thick film devices market.

– The expansion of the semiconductor industry throughout the region and the rising adoption of MEMS among various industries are bolstering the demand for thick film devices in the region. For instance, the consumption of semiconductors is rapidly increasing in China, compared to other countries, owing to the continuing transfer of global, diverse electronic equipment to China, wherein the product is a necessary component. China is home to three of the top five largest smartphone companies worldwide, posing tremendous opportunities for the thick film device market.

– According to India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, the semiconductor component market in the country is expected to be worth USD 32.35 billion by 2025, while displaying a CAGR of 10.1% (2018-2025). The report states that the country is a lucrative destination for global R&D centers. Thus, the government’s ongoing Make in India initiative is expected to result in investments in the semiconductor industry in the country, further providing ample opportunities for the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Thick Film Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153508/thick-film-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Thick Film Devices Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Thick Film Devices market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: