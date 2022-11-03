“They were s**t talking me”

Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp not too long ago shared particulars about an interplay that his brother and fellow streamer Eric “Erobb221” had with Workforce SoloMid’s (TSM) League of Legends workforce.

Throughout a livestream on November 2, 2022, the Missouri native claimed that folks at TSM weren’t conscious that Erobb221 was associated to him when he visited the group’s workplace.

He then revealed:

“And so they have been s**t speaking, speaking about how they troll in my video games. And so they have been s**t speaking me.”

Tyler1 claims TSM members mentioned how they did not like getting him in video games throughout brother’s go to to their workplace

On the six-hour mark of his livestream, Tyler1 misplaced a ranked sport and expressed displeasure at some League of Legends Academy gamers. He then recounted a time when his brother Erobb221 visited TSM’s workplace after getting signed:

“However that additionally brings me up a great level. So my brother went to; so my brother signed to TSM, no matter. So when he was like, visiting their workplace, he went and visited their League workforce. Like, their League workforce was there. And their League workforce did not know he was associated to me.”

Timestamp: 06:01:02

The Twitch streamer then claimed that folks on TSM’s League of Legends workforce have been talking sick of him behind his again, mentioning how they trolled him in-game. He added that the members allegedly complained about getting him of their ranked video games:

“Then he was like, ‘Oh!’ They have been like, ‘I hate getting him in my video games, etcetera, etcetera. However they did not know he was my brother. He was like, ‘Oh, by the way in which guys, I am Tyler1’s brother!’ They did not imagine him. I swear to god!”

The 27-year-old shared some sturdy opinions concerning the Academy gamers, saying:

“So sadly, this canine s**t, b*stard, reject, cringe area, the ‘skilled Academy beginner’ gamers are spending an excessive amount of time griefing a streamer than specializing in enhancing. Robust, bro! It is powerful!”

After a short pause, the content material creator guess that different skilled gaming organizations would exhibit related conduct:

“Properly, I imply, if that is simply what; if that was solely TSM, think about what these different cringe LCS Academy groups additionally do. If that was only one out of the what number of LCS groups is there? If that was only one out of them, I guess there’s others! And that is not counting all of the Collegiate rejects, or all of the beginner rejects, etcetera, etcetera.”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

The feedback part below a YouTube clip of the livestream featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that TSM has “nothing going for it anymore.” One other neighborhood member claimed that Tyler1 would possibly get his “brother in hassle”:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s clip (Picture by way of Every day Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is without doubt one of the greatest League of Legends content material creators on Twitch. He has performed and streamed Riot Video games’ MOBA for greater than 10,600 hours on his channel.

The streamer began his on-line profession in 2016 and presently has 5,094,593 followers.

