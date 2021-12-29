They traded the Ferrero Rochers for stew sandwiches – and the video went viral

Photo of mccadmin mccadminDecember 29, 2021
0

They traded the Ferrero Rochers for stew sandwiches – and the video went viral

The Portuguese satire on the famous chocolate brand advertisement has been shared thousands of times on social media.

From an Oscar (and a glass of threesome)

The attitude is known. A woman in a luxurious yellow dress sitting in the back seat of a car leaves a request for her driver. “Ambrose, I wanted something …” The similarities with the famous Christmas advertisement for the Ferrero Rocher chocolate brand end here. “Shall we stop for you to eat?” Asks the chauffeur.

“No, Ambrósio, I wanted something refined, refined, fine…” And lo and behold, the chocolate bonbons turn into something surprising in one twist – and very Portuguese.

“I took the liberty of passing by Torres-Vedras-Platz and bringing you a stew sandwich and a glass of three,” the driver concludes and hands his mistress a plate worthy of a typical tavern.

The video shared on December 22nd exploded on social networks and already has more than three thousand likes and more than six thousand shares. The viral creation comes from Lucilina Sobreiro, a native of Torres Vedras, where the combination is particularly well known. Senhora de Amarelo is also the grandmother of the well-known Portuguese Youtuber Mariana Bossy.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminDecember 29, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of the videographer promises to reveal where the big JDG is, the internet users are insane

the videographer promises to reveal where the big JDG is, the internet users are insane

October 27, 2021
Photo of Thousands of people protest against Cuban government | free press

Thousands of people protest against Cuban government | free press

July 12, 2021
Photo of Hackers attack AMELI and FranceConnect accounts, be vigilant

Hackers attack AMELI and FranceConnect accounts, be vigilant

August 29, 2021
Photo of Madness: Coldplay play Pearl Jam live – the band they loved as teenagers

Madness: Coldplay play Pearl Jam live – the band they loved as teenagers

October 26, 2021
Back to top button