They traded the Ferrero Rochers for stew sandwiches – and the video went viral

The Portuguese satire on the famous chocolate brand advertisement has been shared thousands of times on social media.

From an Oscar (and a glass of threesome)

The attitude is known. A woman in a luxurious yellow dress sitting in the back seat of a car leaves a request for her driver. “Ambrose, I wanted something …” The similarities with the famous Christmas advertisement for the Ferrero Rocher chocolate brand end here. “Shall we stop for you to eat?” Asks the chauffeur.

“No, Ambrósio, I wanted something refined, refined, fine…” And lo and behold, the chocolate bonbons turn into something surprising in one twist – and very Portuguese.

“I took the liberty of passing by Torres-Vedras-Platz and bringing you a stew sandwich and a glass of three,” the driver concludes and hands his mistress a plate worthy of a typical tavern.

The video shared on December 22nd exploded on social networks and already has more than three thousand likes and more than six thousand shares. The viral creation comes from Lucilina Sobreiro, a native of Torres Vedras, where the combination is particularly well known. Senhora de Amarelo is also the grandmother of the well-known Portuguese Youtuber Mariana Bossy.