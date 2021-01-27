They have to show you very, very patient

Years go by and The Elder Scrolls VI remains as mysterious as ever. Although its development was confirmed by Bethesda during the E3 2019 conference, information on it is sparse. And for good reason, it’s not the American studio’s primary project. TES VI is tied to the development of Starfield, also a real puzzle. It’s not ready to be released yet and you will have to be very, very patient.

While Bethesda does not officially communicate about The Elder Scrolls VI, information about it appears to be circulating. And for good reason, his state insider Tyler McVicker entrusted Bethesda with the next games earlier this month. He was able to freely share his estimates of the opening windows of the studio’s next two titles via a Twitter post. And to hear it, we’ll have to wait a long time to enjoy The Elder Scrolls VI.

I expect FNV2 in the second half of this decade. I expect TES6 in 2026-7. I expect anything close to a Fallout 5 in the 2030s.

Starfield is next, and even that will take a year or two.

According to him, The Elder Scrolls VI would not be released until 2026 or even 2027. Main drawback of this distant release: Starfield remains Bethesda’s top priority. Make your way into this title that could be released next year or even 2023. Another estimate: the Fallout New Vegas 2 and Fallout 5 releases. The first could be released between 2025 and 2030, and the second in the next decade. It remains to be seen whether the information disclosed by McVicker is supported by any information.

Anyway, we have to be patient before we can explore this vast and long awaited world. As a reminder, it is estimated that The Elder Scrolls VI will take the direction of Anvil, the home of the Redguards. Bethesda is sure to confirm or reject all of this information for the years to come. Until then, we hope the studio will offer us an initial gameplay trailer for Starfield, or at least some information.