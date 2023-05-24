They Cuddled a Kiwi. New Zealand Said, ‘Stop That.’

New Zealand’s guidelines are moderately much less stringent than China’s, however there are particular necessities for taking part zoos. Kiwi that die have to be repatriated to New Zealand for burial. Since 2010, feathers shed by kiwi on the Smithsonian’s Nationwide Zoo in Washington, D.C., have been collected and despatched again to New Zealand as “taonga,” the Maori phrase for treasure.

Kiwi have been on the Washington zoo since 1968, when then-Prime Minister Keith Holyoake personally offered the power with two of the birds. Ten years later, one other breeding pair was given to the Frankfurt Zoo, the place they and their descendants have produced dozens of long-beaked progeny.

New Zealand’s program has by no means gotten the eye that China’s has, however its leaders have stored a eager eye on the birds’ diplomatic potential. In 2010, then-Prime Minister John Key advised that kiwi is perhaps swapped for pandas. “I do know folks pay $10 million, however we’re a particular good friend of China, why couldn’t we give them some kiwis?” he instructed native information media on the time. “Two for 2, kiwis are value loads.” (To date, at the least, that has not occurred.)

Paora is said to 2 birds, named Tamatahi and Hinetu, that had been offered to the Washington zoo in 2010, as a part of a plan to inject extra genetic range into small kiwi populations in captivity.

He was transported to Miami as an egg in 2019, and was given his identify in a ceremony later that yr by visiting representatives from New Zealand, together with Rosemary Banks, the ambassador to america.