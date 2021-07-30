these wireless headphones cost less than 70 euros

The Jabra Elite 65t Titanium wireless headphones use the famous four-microphone technology. Thus, they are perfect, whether for listening to music or making calls and telephoning under the best conditions.

True Wireless Jabra Elite 65t Titanium: Quality at the best price

When you choose the Jabra Elite 65t Titanium True Wireless Headphones, you can finally enjoy an audio experience that meets your expectations. In fact, its four-microphone technology prevents you from being disturbed by ambient noise and even wind while listening to your music or making calls.

During your calls, whether transmitted or received, you can have clear conversations with these wireless headphones. You will hear your interlocutor perfectly, and it will be the same for the latter.

Note that thanks to their advanced speakers of barely 6mm, these headphones are perfectly capable of blocking out ambient noise. However, if you wish, you can set them to let through. This is useful when you want to hear what is going on around you while you are on the phone or listening to your favorite music. The True Wireless Jabra Elite 65t Titanium has been equipped with a powerful equalizer so that you can enjoy it to the fullest. This way you can customize their sound to your liking.

When it comes to wireless connection stability, you don’t have to worry. These headphones benefit from the brand’s most advanced wireless technology for good reason. They therefore allow you to hear your music without latency or interruption. In addition to the level of autonomy, you can be calm. You can use your True Wireless Jabra Elite 65t Titanium for up to 5 hours on a single charge. Their autonomy can even be up to 15 hours with their charging case.

It should be noted that these wireless headphones are not only efficient but also tough. They are IP55 certified and have a 2 year guarantee against moisture and dust. Another interesting point: They are compatible with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

The True Wireless Jabra Elite 65t Titanium normally costs 99.99 euros. However, they are currently only displayed for 69.99 euros.

3 reasons to buy these headphones

The fact that they are compatible with iOS & Android, their stability and their infallible connectivity, their technology four microphones offer an unparalleled audio experience

