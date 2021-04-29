These true wireless headphones (worth € 129) are offered when you buy a smartphone

The good days have finally returned, accompanied by new tempting offers from Samsung. To celebrate the arrival in May, the manufacturer is expanding its current offerings. True wireless headphones worth 129 euros are offered when buying a smartphone. A stroke of luck for anyone looking for both a smartphone and headphones.

Samsung is playing the big game with the S21

Until April 30th, when you buy a Galaxy S21 + 5G or S21 Ultra 5G (exclusive colors only and only for the 128 GB and 256 GB versions) you will receive a free pair of black Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. You don’t have to do anything during the purchase, the headphones are added straight to your shopping cart. An offer that is valid in the Samsung shop and while stocks last. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live worth 129 euros is a sure thing.

To take advantage of this, you must first pay attention to the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G and S21 Ultra 5G. Similarly, although different, they have an AMOLED display of 6.7 (Full HD +) or 6.8 inches (Quad HD +). These two smartphones are protected by Gorilla Glass 7 and have a refresh rate of 120 Hz for exceptional image fluidity. Under the hood, both enjoy the benefits of a Samsung Exynos 2100 home processor combined with 8 GB of RAM for the S21 + 5G and 12 or 16 GB for the S21 Ultra 5G. On the storage side, you can store up to 128 or 256 GB of data for the S21 + and 128, 256 or 512 GB of SSD storage for the S21 Ultra 5G.

The photo part is not left out, far from it. Lovers of well-made shots will be in heaven, as in the back we can find a trio of 12 + 12 + 64 Mpixel sensors for the S21 + 5G and a quartet of 12 + 108 + 12 + 10 Mpixel sensors for the S21 Ultra 5G. Don’t worry about battery life, the S21 + can count on its large 4800 mAh battery, while the S21 Ultra 5G takes it to the next level with a 5000 mAh battery. Both smartphones are compatible with fast charging, so you can quickly restore the battery. Compatibility exists with a 25 W fast charge for the S21 + 5G versus a 45 W fast charge for the S21 Ultra 5G.

high quality headphones offered

True Wireless, these headphones are equipped with 3 microphones and a voice sensor and connect via an efficient Bluetooth 5.0. They are light (only 42.2 grams) and have the original bean shape. An atypical design, recognizable among a thousand, offering a point of originality. Their autonomy is consistent: 6 hours on a single charge and up to 21 hours thanks to the charging case provided. But these headphones don’t stop there as they’re compatible with Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant. All you have to do is activate it, speak clearly and Bixby will obey you immediately.

To control them in abundance, the Samsung Galaxy Wearable home application lets you write down the touch controls, equalizer, and even the geographic location of your headphones in case they are lost. A free pair of headphones, normally priced at € 169, but benefiting from a temporary drop in price through May 4th. As a reminder: Galaxy Buds Live Black is offered with every purchase of a Galaxy S21 + 5G or S21 Ultra 5G (only exclusive colors and only with the 128 GB and 256 GB versions).

3 reasons to be tempted

Great Smartphones € 129 worth of free headphones A limited time and available offer