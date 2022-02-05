These true wireless headphones are on sale for -40%

With the AirPods, Apple started the market for true wireless headphones and since then many brands have entered the market with more or less qualitative headphones. Jabra is a very good brand and their Elite Active 75t are a real alternative to the AirPods Pro. To compete with the AirPods 2, the Xiaomi Mi Earphones 2 come at a minimum price.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones 2: small price but maximum quality

Xiaomi products are very popular thanks to an unbeatable price-quality ratio. They can also be found in the Mi Stores opened in France, but if you don’t want to move you can always order them and receive them at home with a super discount of 40% (29.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros).

Coming back to the Xiaomi Mi Earphones 2, this is the basic version that weighs only 4.5 grams and is worn half in the ear. The case is also very light as it only weighs 50 grams.

These wireless headphones are also IPX4 certified, so you can use them in peace for your sports sessions and to browse your playlist, they have touch controls.

Where they stand out from other products on the market is in the autonomy, as they last 5 hours in continuous reading and up to 20 hours with the case.

THREE GOOD REASONS TO CRACK

IPX4 certified Touch control 5 hours of continuous playback.

