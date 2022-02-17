These true wireless headphones are half the price

JBL is a good audio brand and the latter offers us great wireless headphones with the Tune 115 TWS. These are a great alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

JBL Tune 115 TWS: great battery life and great sound

The JBL Tune 115 TWS are True Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones with a charging box. In terms of autonomy, JBL has hit hard with 6 hours for a charge and 15 additional hours with the case. So they can follow you for a whole day without having to charge them.

On the sound side, JBL has equipped them with Dual Connect technology to be able to listen to music and make calls with one or two headphones. The quality is also present with the integration of Pure Bass Sound to feel the bass even more.

For your comfort, JBL includes 3 sizes of tips to adapt to the size of your ears and enjoy maximum comfort.

The JBL Tune 115 TWS is priced at EUR 44.99 instead of EUR 99.99 thanks to the promotional code AFFAIRE10

If you are looking for a powerful premium model with active noise cancellation, we can only recommend the previous good plan for the Jabra Elite 85T.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.