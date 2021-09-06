These three actors are approached to be Daniel Craig. to replace

While the next James Bond, Die Can Wait, is coming to theaters soon and will be the final film with Daniel Craig, three actors will be approached to play the role of the famous spy.

two favorite candidates

The character of James Bond has had many actors since the beginning of its existence. Between Sean Connery, David Niven, Pierce Brosnan or the newest Daniel Craig, there are numerous actors who played the famous spy. There are regular actor changes, and with Dying Can Wait being Daniel Craig’s last film as the English agent, it’s normal for fans to wonder who will take on the role.

Many rumors have been showing two actors in favorites for some time. This is Henry Cavill, known for playing Superman in Man of Steel (2013) or, more recently, Géralt de Riv in the Netflix series The Witcher (since 2019).

Regé-Jean Page is also advised to play the spy. The 31-year-old actor appeared on the hit series The Bridgertons Chronicle on Netflix.

An inside source interviewed by Page Six media agency said of the next actor to play James Bond:

“They’re talking about Regé, but the Bond producers won’t make any decisions until the release of Dying Can Wait. They’re focused on Daniel Craig’s grand finale. But Henry Cavill is still in the running and he’s much more famous.” . today when he was when his name was first mentioned. Another option is George MacKay “

a new actor in the running

In the last few weeks, a new actor has joined the other two in the race for the role of James Bond. This is British actor George Mackay, best known for his role in the 1917 action film.

As the insider source explains, it was one of the 1917 producers who suggested Mackay play the double agent. The 29-year-old actor previously appeared in the miniseries 11/22/63 and Captain Fantastic.

The source also explains about a possible next James Bond:

“There are discussions about restarting the Bond franchise after Daniel Craig with someone younger, and” [George Mackay] could do the trick. “

Dying Can Wait is slated to hit theaters on October 6th, the action spy film directed by Cary Joki Fukunaga with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux. If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering the actors Pierce Brosnan would see as the famous spy.