These ten cult films will be 20 years old in 2022

Happy New Year 2022 to all of our readers! And since we love you very much, we decided to give you a huge boost to start the new year on the right foot. Thanks WHO? Here are ten films that are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year!

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The second part of Peter Jackson’s cult trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, has fundamentally revolutionized Hollywood cinema again. Darker than the first film, The Two Towers features one of the most impressive battles ever filmed: the Battle of Helm’s Deep. Of course, we never tire of seeing and reviewing this trilogy. To know everything about The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, don’t hesitate to read our article with these 10 details and anecdotes about the film.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The second part of the adventures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is not the fans’ favorite band – nevertheless one of the most faithful novels. Dark, funny, Chris Columbus’ film is a complete success, carried by such an impressive cast and an absolutely sublime soundtrack, signed by John Williams. To discover several fascinating anecdotes about the Harry Potter saga, click here.

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

The second part of the Star Wars postlogy, Attack of the Clones, is not a fan favorite. Still, he has undeniable qualities, including one of the most charismatic villains in the George Lucas universe: Count Dooku, played by the legendary Christopher Lee. The now rehabilitated film amazes us if we ignore the sentimentality of the love scenes between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala. Also note that the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones soundtrack is mind-blowing, according to Alexandre Astier (Kaamelott). And we can’t prove he’s wrong!

Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra

One of the greatest French comedies of all time, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra is also one of the greatest French box office hits. Alain Chabat’s film is the definition of a cult film, and many fans to this day, like The City of Fear, post quotes from the film. Supported by a legendary cast (Alain Chabat, Gérard Depardieu, Gérard Darmon, Edouard Baer, ​​Claude Rich, Monica Bellucci) the film is the perfect synthesis between the humor of Goscinny’s comics and that of dummies. A masterpiece!

Spider Man

Who wouldn’t want to see Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy for the umpteenth time after seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home? Filmmaker Sam Raimi, known for his Evil Dead trilogy, has left a lasting mark on cinema with his three films that focus on Spider-Man. With Bryan Singer’s X-Men, his Spider-Man trilogy is undoubtedly the source of a true passion for comic book adaptations that inexorably led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man. We can’t wait for Sam Raimi to return to superheroes with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness slated for 2022 (that is, twenty years after Spider-Man), the trailer for which was recently revealed.

Lilo & Stitch

Forty-second Disney animated classic Lilo & Stitch is undoubtedly one of the iconic studio’s best films of the decade of the 2000s, we remember that after a decade of Disney chaining the masterpieces and achievements, the first decade of the 21st The twentieth century was complicated for the studio to say the least … Disney’s first SF film, Lilo & Stitch, is, above all, a great family story. Did you also know that the film was heavily influenced by the Ghibli studio and that it multiplies the references to the films of Hayao Miyazaki?

The ice age

Ice Age is the first film from the Blue Sky Studio, which sadly closed its doors in 2021, and is hands down one of the best animated comedies out there. The story of Sid, Diego and Manny left a deep mark on a generation. The cult-riddled film (the first in a five-saga) also created the craziest and funniest character in animation: the unfortunate squirrel Scrat. Also note that, to our delight, a spin-off is about to be released on Disney +!

Minority report

After Steven Spielberg chained the masterpieces in the 1990s (Hook, the first two Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan), Steven Spielberg chained two formidable SF films. First AI: Artificial Intelligence, then Minority Report, adapted from a short story by Philip K. Dick (Blade Runner, Toal Recall). Strongly influenced by September 11, 2001, Spielberg’s film is particularly gloomy, carried by a Tom Cruise in full possession of his means, which emphasizes the always so effective staging by Uncle Steven particularly well. Note that Spielberg will release another major film in 2002, Catch Me If You Can, marking the meeting between Tom Hanks and the young Leonardo DiCaprio.

New York Criminal Organizations

While it is obviously not the best of the legendary Martin Scorsese, Gangs of New York is still an important film in the Freedoms and Casino director’s career. Mainly because the director, who signed some of the greatest films about New York City, is offering a historic film about his favorite city that deserves a complete redevelopment. Then and above all because it is the first collaboration with whoever will become his new muse: Leonardo DiCaprio. This is followed by Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon, which are slated for 2022 and in which DiCaprio will give the answer to Scorsese’s first muse: Robert De Niro.

The treasure planet, a new universe

The 43rd Disney animation classic was a complete failure at the box office. However, this is one of the nicest proposals the studio made with Atlantis, the lost empire, in the 2000s. The film mixes space opera and steampunk with great inspiration and brilliance and wins an Oscar for best animated film. And it is well deserved!

If you enjoyed this article, please feel free to watch these ten films that will turn 20 in 2021. It hurts!