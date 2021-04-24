These ten anime are better than the manga they are adapted from

We have to admit that when you’re into a manga, adapting to an anime is the height of dedication. This happened with part 6 of Jojo’s bizarre adventure, in which Jolyne can now be seen on the small screen. During the Manga vs. Anime will probably never find an answer. Let’s go back to ten anime that are undoubtedly better than the manga they are adapting.

# 1 yu yu hakusho

Read Yu Yu Hakusho! It is good, it is good, it is beautiful, it is eaten without being hungry! It is not for nothing that the manga is considered one of the best series by Shonen Jump. What’s great about the anime here is that it gets straight to the point and starts in a quarter turn as well as reinforcing and solidifying some of the plot points, like the final arc of the series which many fans consider disappointing. So forget what I said and check out Yu Yu Hakusho!

The plot begins with the death of the fourteen-year-old main character Yusuke Urameshi, a perfect thug who saves a child from an accident that he would have avoided anyway. In the realm of the dead, his victim is problematic and he must fix it.

# 2 miss Kobayashi’s dragon maiden

If you’re not a weeb, you probably don’t know what Miss Kobayashi is. This manga is an example of a “banal” comic book version entrusted to a large, resourceful studio. No wonder the result is better than the original version. Here the anime took on the responsibility of modifying the plot and formation of the manga a bit to be more effective.

This one tells the story of Kobayashi who meets a dragon named Toru from another world. To thank him for his hospitality, Toru moved into her home as a servant and attracted the attention of other dragons who came into the human world.

# 3 attack on Titan

It’s a bit like Attack on Titan that invited us to write this article. The manga, which has just reached halfway through its final season, is known to be incredibly ugly to read at first. In addition, the integration of 3D and CGI for titans and combat in three-dimensional formation is particularly good. Finally, until Studio Mappa comes to put its two cents in, after some bad talk. In addition, the anime allowed the author to correct some errors that existed in the manga.

The entire plot of Attack on Titan is based on humanity’s difficult survival in the face of hordes of hungry titans. There have been many twists and turns in the plot, especially last season. The manga ended in April.

# 4 Lupine III

Perhaps the excellent Netflix series will make you want to check out the Lupine III manga and its animated version! You may remember this crazy character who looks more like a Nicky Larson than anything else. The Manga Lupine is colder and more pragmatic. He doesn’t care if innocent women or children are killed in his plans. Switching to animation gave Lupine III considerable character with a heart of gold. But we understand that those who read the manga before watching the anime will not appreciate this facelift.

The manga tells the intrigues of Lupine, a gentleman burglar who goes beyond his malicious plans to put more and more in his pockets.

# 5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Presenting Demon Slayer would be an insult, as the series has become iconic since it was allowed to be animated in 2019. It’s just beautiful and sets a milestone in what animation allows, especially during combat. While the manga is just as excellent, such an impressive visual talent gives the anime some extra points that even the mangaka Koyoharu Gotoge has recognized the superiority of.

The plot begins when Nezuko, the sister of the protagonist Tanjiro, is turned into a demon after the death of her parents. Tanjiro will definitely find an antidote to save his sister.

# 6 CardCaptor Sakura

Many watched TV when Card Hunter Sakura was on the air. The credits have become a cult in the minds of many. The plot … a little less, apparently. Le Joueur du Grenier made a very good parody out of it. We have to admit that the sakura from the anime is also more effective than the sakura from the manga, with 53 clow cards versus … 19 in the manga. In addition, the animated girl had the good idea of ​​suppressing the dark relationship that Rika Sasaki, 10, with her elementary school teacher, 30 …

Sakura is a normal fourth grade girl until she finds Clow’s book and accidentally drops all of the cards in it. From now on she becomes a card hunter and therefore has to find everyone who escaped.

# 7 Jojo’s bizarre adventure

Well we had to talk about yo-yos in this top, it was actually safe. Of course, we’re not going to present the first OAV in the series, which nearly ruined a possible return of the Strange Adventures of Jojo (which sums up better in English). Fortunately, we’re making a table out of marble out of the past and David Production Studio has managed to make an excellent animated film with nine episodes of Phantom Blood. And for fun, we’re giving you a sneak peek at the French version of this mythical 90s OAV. We started from far, very far.

Summing up yo-yos is pretty complicated. Let’s say it’s a series of different storylines that revolve around the Joestar family and their lifelong enemies, the Vampires and Dio Brando. Each arc has different characters, unique storylines, and styles between them.

# 8 Gintama

We had already told you in our funniest anime in the history of Gintama that we could stay there longer than that, but we prefer to go back to see the series’ many episodes. Compared to manga, the pace is livelier, which makes jokes more effective than reading them in a comic book.

Gintama tells the story of a group of mercenaries who are as crazy as broke and ready to take on any mission for a little money.

# 9 Mob Psycho 100

Attack on Titan, ONE (that’s his nickname), the author of Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man, is known for his talents as an amateur artist. He also started his career with rather raw and clumsy webcomics. For Mob Psycho 100, the little guy from the Bones Studio needed talent and dexterity because the raw material was difficult to handle.

Mob Psycho 100 is the story of a telekinetic child whose only purpose is to meet the girl he loves. However, he refuses to use his power in order not to hinder “normal” people …

# 10 initially d

Initial D is undoubtedly the anime whose music is more famous and effective than the original manga. This makes sense as it is very difficult to transfer a sense of speed to the stills of a manga … Imagine just needing to read the script from the Fast And Furious films? Nor do I think there is a manga that better describes the madness of the 90s and 2000s for Eurobeat races and music.

Every weekend there are races between experienced pilots on Mount Akina. But the stars of the wheel are more numerous than expected. An old legend has it that one day a legendary pilot will arrive who can race down the mountain at full speed. And that pilot is Takumi Fujiwara, a tofu delivery man in the region.