These shows are forbidden to depict overly effeminate men

China decided this week to tackle the world of entertainment, and reality TV in particular, by removing some shows that promote an overly feminine image of its male candidates.

French tradition

The rise of reality television in France in the 2000s left a deep mark on television history, revolutionizing consumption practices as well as the image of celebrity.

20 years after Loft Story, tele-hook shows are an integral part of the French audiovisual landscape, like the different seasons of the Marseillais, whose viewers were estimated at 784,000 viewers last season (Médiamétrie). If the score has fallen slightly since last year, reality TV continues to bring its believers together every day and embodies the beloved concept of the “daily meeting” at home.

But it is undoubtedly the 22nd season of Koh Lanta that has generated the most buzz and reaction from the public, especially on Twitter, such as the candidate Vincent raised to the status of GOAT. A candidate who distinguished the Friday bonuses for his honesty, his anglicized punchlines and most importantly his elimination. A more feminine character that we weren’t used to on the show and that immediately had more ratings.

Candidates “feminine” and too “vulgar”

Do you know that these types of characters will no longer exist in China. The country has banned certain reality TV programs since Wednesday. The cause ? These do not convey a sufficiently masculine image of the man. Censorship that comes as the country faces multiple scandals in the entertainment world, with multiple celebrities arrested.

With this, the Middle Kingdom wants to regain control over its ideology, namely the promotion of the “excellence of traditional Chinese culture”, and encourage young people to behave more rationally.

“TV stations and online platforms should no longer broadcast programs promoting idolatry or variety and reality shows,” the National Television and Radio Administration said in a statement.

The idolatry in question concerns this strong attachment of fans to certain candidates who are considered too feminine and too vulgar. The Chinese regulator for audiovisual media is therefore prescribing a reorganization by redefining “more correct” beauty criteria, but also new rules that impose better control of star agents and fan clubs. All of this to prevent “chaotic” practices in the environment such as marketing measures or increased consumption.

Screen controls

A few days ago it was the turn of video games to stand in the eye of the Chinese cyclone. On August 30th, Chinese regulators announced that minors could no longer play online video games during the week. Only Friday, public holidays and weekends are left out with one hour per day. A new twist on the screw since 2019: Under 18-year-olds could eat ninety minutes a day before 10 p.m. on weekdays and for three hours on weekends.