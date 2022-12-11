These Rosewood Oriole Headphones From SIVGA Could Be The Best You’ve Ever Heard

The SIVGA Oriole headphones are an extremely snug and superb-sounding headphones for the … [+] cash. SIVGA

Typically a product adjustments the way in which you concentrate on a sure know-how. An instance appeared a number of weeks in the past within the type of the SIVGA Oriole wood headphones. These wired, over-the-ear headphones remind me of the wonderful Romanian Meze headphones, additionally product of wooden.

The brand new SIVGA Oriole makes use of a number of the largest dynamic drivers I’ve seen not too long ago. The drivers have been designed and made by SIVGA in China and measure a chunky 50mm throughout. The headphones don’t look overly cumbersome or unwieldy, and they’re extremely snug.

The very good consolation of the Orioles is right down to their generously padded headband and beautifully tender ear cushions that do a superb job of passively blocking exterior sounds. If extra headphones have been just like the Orioles, we’d not want lively noise cancelation.

The Oriole headphones from SIVGA are made with rosewood and could be purchased with gentle and darkish … [+] finishes. SIVGA

The earcups of the Orioles are comprised of fantastically clean rosewood, which is obtainable in a lightweight or darkish end. Not solely does the wooden look lovely, however it additionally feels attractive to the contact, giving the headphones a extra pure, analog really feel that’s typically missing from a lot of at the moment’s client electronics merchandise. Every earcup options three drilled round vents on the high, enabling air to flow into across the earcup to provide a extra open sound.

The adjustable yoke that holds the 2 earcups is comprised of aluminum and retains the load down to only 280g. Every earcup swivels back and forth and tilts up and down to provide a match that makes carrying the Orioles snug, even for lengthy listening periods. I don’t assume it’s potential to get extra snug headphones with out spending far more cash.

The 2m lengthy removable cable equipped with the Oriole headphones is maybe a bit lengthy to be used on the go. It’s terminated with a stereo 3.5mm TRS jack plug and bifurcates into two mono 2.5mm jack plugs that match into every earcup as an alternative of a single-sided cable. Some folks may not like that association, however the Y-shaped configuration fits me completely.

The SIVGA Oriole can be found in a lighter shade with matching tan upholstery. SIVGA

SIVGA additionally features a 6.35mm gold-plated adapter within the field for plugging the Orioles into a correct audio system. As a result of the connector on every earcup isn’t recessed or mounted with a singular locking system, it ought to be comparatively straightforward to improve the cable with one thing even higher or a shorter size if that’s what’s wanted.

The very first thing that struck me in regards to the sound of those unbelievable headphones is their bass. It have to be one of many warmest, tightest and most beguiling bass frequencies I’ve heard shortly. Not solely does it inject pleasure into the music, it additionally appears so as to add bounce and vitality. The bass by no means crushes the mid-range, which sounds properly ahead with out being excessive.

The higher mids produced by the Orioles mix seamlessly into the clear and brilliant treble with out being distorted or fatiguing. The impact is to create an total sound that’s thrilling and filled with vitality. These are very forgiving headphones and appear to lap up nearly any style of music and are significantly good with rock music and electrical guitar solos.

The Orioles’ 2m raided cable and finely completed connectors mirror the care and high quality which have … [+] gone into these headphones from SIVGA. SIVGA

For these individuals who want a super-wide soundstage, the Orioles would possibly disappoint a little bit. A large soundstage can sound fairly spectacular, however it will possibly quickly get tiring and detract from the music. I want the marginally narrower soundstage of the Orioles and am comfortable to have extra readability than house round every instrument.

The SIVGA Orioles play properly with most audio sources, from a small DAC like Helm Audio’s Bolt to a full-on audio system. And with an impedance of 32Ω, the Orioles aren’t all that arduous to drive, and so they pair effectively, even with reasonably costly digital audio gamers and hi-fi techniques. These headphones punch effectively above their weight and I’d be comfortable utilizing them with nearly any supply.

Verdict: The SIVGA Oriole headphones have turned my opinion of headphones on its head. I’ve all the time believed the extra you spend, the higher the headphone you’ll get. Nonetheless, the Orioles present that with a superb driver design, you will get unimaginable sound from a pair of headphones at this value level. What’s spectacular in regards to the SIVGA Orioles is how the designers have produced such beautiful sound by creating highly effective and environment friendly drivers. With a pair of wi-fi headphones, it’s potential to tweak or engineer a particular sound by utilizing the chipset maker’s toolkit. Engineering such an unimaginable sound on a pair of analog headphones with out the good thing about digital tinkering reveals wonderful ability. The 50mm dynamic drivers in these headphones are beautiful. When you’re on the lookout for probably the most snug and great-sounding headphones for beneath $400, look no additional than the SIVGA Orioles. Extremely Advisable.

Pricing & Availability: The SIVGA Oriole over-the-ear headphones can be found now and price $199 / £219 / €219.

Extra data: www.sivgaaudio.com

Tech Specs:

Model: Circumaural.

Driver: Dynamic.

Driver dimension: 50mm.

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz.

Sensitivity: 108dB+/-3dB.

Impedance: 32Ω.

Cable: 2 meters.

Connector: 3.5mm stereo and a couple of x 2.5mm mono.

Weight: 280g.