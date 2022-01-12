these really good headphones get a gold discount

If you’re in the market for high-performance headphones but are a little tight on the budget at the beginning of the year, with the JBL Tune 115 TWS we probably have the headphones you need, currently at a very nice discount.

JBL Tunes 115 TWS headphones at a discount

If you want to switch to true wireless headphones without worrying about anything but the essentials (namely good comfort and good sound quality) while hoping your budget doesn’t melt like snow in the sun, the JBL Tune 115 TWS a very good choice.

With continuous playback autonomy (including charging case) of up to 21 hours (6 hours with headphones and 15 hours out of the case) and the power of Dual Connect technology (with which you can make full use of your music or make phone calls with one or two earphones (practical if you want to keep one earbud while the other is charging) these earbuds are really affordable little gems.

We also appreciate the fact that these headphones have three different tip sizes for convenience and that they allow “hands-free” calling as well as access to the voice assistant. In order not to spoil anything, they are equipped with Pure Bass technology designed to make you vibrate. And to underline the pleasure, we are currently offering you an offer for these headphones with a saving of 49 euros! The latter go from 99 euros to 49.99 euros. And if you want to treat yourself to this first day of sales, you can also discover the extraordinary offer for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE BLUE 5G – 128 GB.

Why succumb to these headphones?

Inexpensive Dual Connect technology for one or two headphones to choose from Pure Bass technology so you can feel the bass

