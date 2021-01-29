These popular anime characters are probably as old as you

The anime characters are very often young teenagers. Your fans, on the other hand, can be of any age. If you are between 14 and 30 years old, this article is for you! For others, it will always be possible to compare yourself to your favorite heroes and remember them as you wish.

17) 30 years old – Shota Aizawa (My Hero Academia), Daikichi Kawachi (Funny Dad), and Takuma Sakamoto (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord)

Shota Aizawa is the 1st grade headmaster at Yuei Middle School. He’s also been a professional hero for many years. His stressful everyday life, coupled with the weight of the years, certainly explains why he spends more time napping than teaching his students.

In the animated A Funny Father, Daikichi Kawachi is thirty years old, childless and lives alone. He is making his professional career primarily award winning and will ultimately change his mindset if he is forced to adopt and raise 6 year old Rin.

Takuma Sakamoto is a living geek who retreats into his virtual world. His life will change when he is transferred to his favorite video game and he has to play as his Diablo avatar.

16) 29 years old – Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist), Satoru Fujinuma (Erased) and Misato Katsuragi (Evangelion)

Colonel Roy Mustang is a state alchemist in the Army of Amestris. He would very much like to become a leader in order to improve the political situation in his country.

Satoru Fujinuma is a mangaka with incredible skills. With the name Revival he can travel back in time. He unintentionally travels a few years ago to save a childhood friend.

Misato Katsuragi is the Director of Operations for NERV. He’s also a key figure in the Evangelion franchise, which appears in all of the works in the franchise.

15) 28 years old – Robin Nico (One Piece), Hisoka Morrow (Hunter X Hunter) and Kenshin Himura (Kenshin the Vagabond)

Nico Robin is 28 years old before the ellipse. First Crocodile’s right arm, she joined the Straw Hat Pirates as an archaeologist.

Hisoka is the main antagonist of the Hunter X Hunter series. He is a sadistic and manipulative sociopath who enjoys all situations and enjoys killing.

At the beginning of the anime Kenshin the Wanderer, “Battôsai the Assassin” was 28 years old. He gave up his life as a mercenary only to draw his sword in dire need.

14) 27 years old – Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop), Teru Mikami (Death Note) and Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho 100)

Spike Spiegel is a space bounty hunter. Together with the rest of the bebop crew, he chases his targets and tries to escape his mysterious past.

Teru Mikami is a Japanese prosecutor, but also one of the Kira. Therefore he eliminates the criminals at the behest of Light Yagami.

Arataka Reigen is a self-appointed medium that administers the office for spirits and other traces. He’s actually a crook with no psychic power who manages to get out thanks to his chatter.

13) 26 years old – Shura Kirigakure (Blue Exorcist), Narumi Momose (Otaku Otaku) and Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Shura Kirigakure is a top notch exorcist and Rin’s mentor. She loudly announces to anyone who wants to hear her that she is 18 years old, but it appears that according to Yukio’s words, she is 26 years old.

Narumi Momose is a 26-year-old otaku hired by a company after their romantic breakup. While the young woman is absolutely trying to hide her hobby, she will be troubled if someone who knows her passion joins the same company.

Kakashi Hatake is a ninja who had several lives. At the beginning of Naruto, the Sensei is 26 years old. However, time does not seem to hold him. You just have to see him in Boruto, where he was 46 years old at the time.

12) 25 years old – Saitama (a batsman), L Lawliet (death note), Kobayashi (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maiden)

At the age of 25, Saitama gave up company life after his dismissal. Now he’s a superhero. A single blow can defeat any opponent.

L Lawliet is a world famous detective. His extraordinary intelligence quickly allowed him to track down Light Yagami during his investigation.

Kobayashi is a 25-year-old employee whose life will change after Tōru’s arrival. This is a dragon who will choose to become his servant.

11) 24 years old – son Gokû (Dragon Ball Z), Trafalgar Law (One Piece), Mai Valentine (Yu-Gi-Oh)

The Dragon Ball license made it possible for us to see our good ole Son Goku go on for years. But did you know that when our hero began his adventures in Dragon Ball Z, he was 24 years old?

Trafalgar Law first appeared in One Piece at the age of 24. He’s a great ally for Luffy and his entire crew.

Mai Valentine is one of the most formidable duelists in Yu-Gi-Oh. In particular, his harpy deck allowed him to finish third in the Duelist Kingdom tournament.

10) 23 years old – Light Yagami (death note), Yuri Katsuki (Yuri !!! on ice), Luxus Draer (Fairy Tail)

Light Yagami was considered a serial killer from the age of 17. At the end of the anime, he is 24 years old and continues his quest for bloodthirsty justice.

At the age of 23, Yuri Katsuki is struggling to end his career as a figure skater. Shortly before giving up, his life is finally turned upside down with the arrival of coach Victor Nikiforov by his side.

In the first part of the anime (up to the Arch of Tenro Island) Luxus Draer is 23 years old. The Dragon Slayer arrives as the antagonist in the Battle of Fairy Tail arch before returning to its original place in the guild.

9) 22 years old – Osamu Dansai (Stray Dogs from Bungô), Tatsuhiro Satô (Welcome to NHK) and Aphrodite (Saint Seiya)

Osamu Dansai has had a dark past as a mafia leader since he was 22 years old. Today he is a member of the Armed Detective Agency.

Tatsuhiro Satô is a so-called “Hikikomori”. In Japan these are people who live in isolation and are afraid of the outside world. Then he spends most of his time playing video games and is looked after by his parents.

Aphrodite is the golden knight of fish. During the Battle of the Sanctuary, he is 22 years old and ruthless with the help of his poison roses.

8) 21 years old – Itachi Uchiwa (Naruto Shippuden), Chiyuki (Death Parade) and Zoro Roronoa (One Piece)

At 13, Itachi Uchiwa kills all members of his clan to keep the peace. At 21, he confronts his brother in the hope that he will end his life and gain the strength to survive in this hostile world.

When Chiyuki arrived in Purgatory, she didn’t know what had made her start working with Decim, an arbitrator of death. She will finally discover gradually the mechanisms of this strange world and the purpose of its coming.

Zoro was the first member to join the Straw Hat Pirates. According to the ellipse, he is 21 years old. He remains one of the best swordsmen in the entire series.

7) 20 years old – Naofumi Iwatani (The Rise of the Shield Heroes), Akatsuki (Log Horizon) and Irina Poufanovich (Assassination Classroom)

At the age of 20, Naofumi Iwatani is called into the world of Melromarc as a hero. Despite his status, he was considered a criminal upon his arrival …

The youthful appearance of Akatsuki’s avatar often leads to misunderstandings. She is actually 20 years old and suffers from being treated like a child by her fellow students.

Irina Poufanovich is an assassin who is supposed to kill Professor Koro. At the beginning of the series, we learn with astonishment that despite her great experience, she is 20 years old.

6) 19 years old – Eren Jäger (Attack on Titan), Erza Scarlett (Fairy Tail), Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Eren Jäger grew up well … At the beginning of the series, he was only 15 years old. Today he’s 19 and he’s still trying to learn more about the creatures he’s always hated.

Contrary to what one might think, Erza Scarlett is actually 19 years old (up to the ellipse). It must be said that the mighty “Queen of the Fairies” is extremely mature and considered a big sister by many of her comrades.

Ken Kaneki was a young student with a big heart. A date with a pretty girl will turn his life upside down and turn the boy into a real cannibal creature.

5) 18 years old – Sora (no game, no life), Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail) and Rintaro Okabe (Steins; Gate)

Sora has only one motivation in his life: to play video games. One day he and his half-sister are brought into the world of Disboard. This is where his gaming skills will come in handy.

Gray Fullbuster is one of the most powerful magicians in the Fairy Tail guild. He has mastered the magic of ice building and is Natsu’s main competitor.

In Steins; Gates, Rintaro Okabe is an 18 year old student who looks like a mad scientist. One day he will manage to turn a microwave oven into a device that could send messages in the past, and this will have irreversible consequences.

4) 17 years old – Ichigo Kurosaki (bleach), Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece) and Lelouch Vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Ichigo Kurosaki is a young man with the ability to distinguish ghosts. His life will change when he gains shinigami powers. Originally 15 years old, it ages 2 years after the ellipse.

Monkey D. Luffy begins his pirate adventure when he is only 17 years old. He then becomes the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and also one of their most powerful members.

Lelouch Lamperouge is 17 years old during the events of the first season of the anime. He vowed to free Japan from the clutches of his own family.

3) 16 years old – Tohru Honda (fruit basket), Kohaku (Dr. Stone) and Yū Nishinoya (Haikyū !!)

Tohru was only 16 years old and her parents were about to die. Today she is helping the Sôma overcome the curse that has hit her family.

Unlike the other characters in Dr. Stone has not been set in stone in Kohaku for thousands of years. She is actually a descendant of the survivors who opposed it.

Yū Nishinoya is a freshman in Karasuno High School. He is the libero of the school volleyball club and is known as the “god of defense”.

2) 15 years old – Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia), Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Shippuden) and Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Izuku Midoriya is a sophomore on Yuei’s superhero stream. He is 15 years old by the time the preliminary license examination is completed.

Naruto Uzumaki is 15 years old when he returns to Konoha (at the beginning of the Shippuden series). Still pursuing the dream of becoming a Hokage, he wants to convince Sasuke to return to the village.

Tanjiro Kamado is barely 15 years old and has to look after his little sister by himself. An attack that killed his entire family turned Nezuko into a demonic creature.

1) 14 years old – Yusuke Urameshi (YuYu Hakusho), Yuno Gasai (Mirai Nikki) and Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Yusuke Urameshi died in a car accident at the age of 14. He then becomes a detective of the mind responsible for protecting the human world from supernatural threats.

Despite her young age, Yuno Gasai can be considered a “yandere” (a personality who is both affectionate and psychopathic). Accompanied by the man she loves, Yuno has to survive in a race against death.

Like many other teenagers, Kirigaya Kazuto is extremely optimistic about bringing SAO, the first VRMMORPG, to market. Unfortunately, he’s stuck there and has to do whatever he can to survive or he’ll die in real life.