These new images reveal valuable information about the Disney + series

For some time now, we’ve been receiving regular updates for the upcoming Disney + series Hawkeye. This time around, photographs revealed in broad daylight teach us more about the plot, the characters and actors they will play, but also the general atmosphere of the series. We immediately take stock of the issue.

The Hawkeye series on Disney +

We already know that the series will allow us to follow the actions of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he trains Kate Bishop, and that the series will feature a deaf heroine. Filming for the series was originally scheduled to start in July, but the current pandemic has delayed filming, which began only a short week ago.

We also recently learned that actress Florence Pugh would repeat her role as Yelena Belova on the Disney + series. After a short week of shooting, we really wanted to discover more. It must be said that by this time New York has taken on the atmosphere of the end of the year holidays with a few Santas and street vendors on every street corner. Our wishes have finally been granted as some photos of the Hawkeye series set have finally been unveiled and constitute a lovely gift pre-made for all Clint Barton fans.

The photos that were published

Some characters in the locations, as we’ll see below, confirm the fact that the events of the Hawkeye series will take place in the winter of 2024 or early 2025, two years after the events. reported in Endgame.

Among the photos published on social networks we can discover those that show how Clint Barton and Kate Bishop (we have confirmation that Hailee Steinfeld will play this role well) form a duo of shock. The latter go to New York’s Chinatown at one point and go to Lucky (aka Pizza Dog), which Clint seems to be enjoying more and more. In a photo shown below, you can spot a sign that says “Happy New Year 2025” in Chinese, and a text below that says “Year of the Snake”. Also on one of the plaques is the Chinese inscription “ORL” which could definitely testify that Echo, a deaf heroine, will join the MCU thanks to the Hawkeye series.

Clint Barton can also be seen in one of the revealed photos, surrounded by his three children (Lila, Nathaniel Pietro, and Cooper). We therefore envision that the series will feature Clint Barton in his role as a father at some key moments in history.

We even had a very short video from Clint Barton and Kate Bishop for you to discover:

Os protagonists Hailee Steinfeld como Kate Bishop e Lucky the pizza dog, ao lado do extra Jeremy Renner como Clint no sentence from HAWKEYE.pic.twitter.com/MNWvxIfeHJ

December 2, 2020