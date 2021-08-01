These new access rules for Germany apply from today | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Stricter test requirements upon entry into Germany are intended to prevent the spread of corona at the end of the summer holidays. Key points of the new regulation in force since today:

Obligation to provide proof: Anyone over the age of twelve must be able to demonstrate upon entry that the risk of transmission has been reduced: with proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result. This requirement already existed for all air passengers, now it also applies to access by car, train or ship.

Areas with virus variants: Proof of a test is required if you stay in areas with new virus variants of concern. Evidence of recovery or vaccination is not sufficient in this case.

Checks: You must have the relevant proof with you when you enter the country and present it in the event of “arbitrary” checks by the authorities. Air travelers must show proof of departure to the airline before departure, in cross-border trains it must also be possible during the journey. Border checks of all cars are not planned.

Testing: Rapid tests or PCR tests are possible abroad – at your own expense. Rapid tests may be up to 48 hours old when entering Germany, PCR tests 72 hours. For quick tests, the deadline for areas with virus variants is shortened to 24 hours.

Risk Areas: Instead of three, there are now only two categories for global regions with a higher contagion risk. In addition to the virus variant areas, these are “risk areas” with particularly high case numbers. One indication: a seven-day incidence of “significantly over 100”. However, other factors must also be taken into account.

Quarantine: Returnees from risk areas must be quarantined for ten days, which can be ended with a negative test on the fifth day at the earliest. For children under the age of twelve, the quarantine usually ends after the fifth day after entry. Vaccinated and recovering people do not need to be quarantined. Virus variant areas will continue to be subject to a 14-day quarantine, which cannot be shortened.

Registration: Vacationers from high risk areas or virus variants should continue to register with the official digital entry portal. Test, vaccination or recovery data can also be uploaded there once you have it.

Sanctions: Violations carry the risk of fines – for example against the obligation to register, provide evidence or go into quarantine. Transport companies are also fined for violations. In general, fines for flagrant violations can be up to 25,000 euros.