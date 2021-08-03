these Mario Kart fans recreate a race in the Rockstar game (video)

GTA Online is one of the most played games in the world, much to the delight of Rockstar, who continues to benefit from its goose that lays the golden eggs. After releases on PS3, PS4 and PC, the multiplayer component of GTA V should actually appear on PS5 later this year. A third generation of PlayStation consoles for the most popular work in the famous saga. And with the release of the latest DLC, players have decided to go the extra mile behind the wheel of their kart.

when gta meets mario kart online

GTA V, Mario Kart 8, two games that are not alike and yet have points in common. For example, it is possible to drive karts through different routes. While Mario Kart players should stick to the tours created by the developers, GTA Online players can let their imaginations run wild. Opportunities sublimated with the arrival of “Tuning in Los Santos”, the last DLC of the game from Rockstar to date. GTA Online is expanding to include several locations that are perfect locations for all kinds of races.

And as some players quickly realized, Mario Kart fans wanted to recreate races that are noticeably similar to Nintendo’s racing game directly in the Rockstar title. For example, players line up to music from “Coco Supermarket”, one of Mario Kart Wii’s favorite tracks that can be found in Mario Kart 8, before revving their engines. A tribute to the Mario Kart license signed by iosgamer2day, which seems to have been a source of inspiration for many other internet users.

It is therefore possible that you will see similar races in the coming days. Note that this isn’t the first time players have recreated Mario Kart-style races in GTA Online. However, this is the first time a race has been held in this new location. Would you like to join your side in a karting race in GTA Online? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.