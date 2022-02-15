These limited edition wireless headphones are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro

Jabra is a great audio brand and the latter has developed very capable true wireless earbuds which they call the Elite 85T. It’s a high-end model, much cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro, while offering excellent audio quality and all the features demanded by demanding users.

Jabra Elite 85T: true true wireless with active noise cancellation

If you’re looking for true wireless headphones then look no further as the Jabra Elite 85T are currently £120 cheaper and they’re a limited edition too. You can therefore order them for EUR 149.99 instead of EUR 269.99.

As mentioned, they are a real alternative to the AirPods Pro as they also include Jabra Advanced ANC technology. Thanks to their ANC chip, the latter make it possible to make the ambient noise disappear. You even have the option to adjust the noise reduction from 0 to 100% if you want to talk to a person without undressing them.

Inside are 12mm speakers that deliver powerful bass. The equalizer is also customizable and compatible with AAC and SBS codecs, giving you rich and detailed sound.

For the communication part, the Jabra Elite 85T integrates 3 professional microphones into each earphone and you can even hear yourself back with the sidetone function.

Finally, for autonomy, it lasts 5h30 on a single charge and with ANC activated. Otherwise, if you disable ANC and HearThrough, they can go up to 7 hours without charging. And with the case, you can count on 25 hours or 31 hours depending on the function.

The Jabra Elite 85T are also perfect companions for athletes as they are not afraid of water or dust and are IPX4 certified.

