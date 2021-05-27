These leaked photos suggest the death of a character

The third season of Stranger Things ended impressively, but left some questions unanswered. We hope the next season can answer them, especially after Hopper’s death (or not). Internet users are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 4, and photos from the set posted on Twitter have fans in an uproar.

A simple examination in the cemetery …?

Some new footage was revealed on Twitter, leading to some theories that we’re about to present to you. These pictures, here they are:

May 25, 2021

Is it a simple communication coup or a real scene? To believe these photos posted on the social network (which depicts the Hawkins cemetery where the wrong body of Will was buried in season 1), we can primarily think of an investigation into the two lovebirds Nancy and Jonathan Answers looking for the death of Hopper. In fact, the police officer is supposed to be after the explosion of the machine that blocked the passage to the upside-down world and caused the collapse of the intellectual flayers. In the post-credits scene of the last episode, however, a brief conversation between Russians at a Soviet base decides to keep a mysterious American prisoner and take another one as a meal for a detained Demogorgon. If we interpret the scene correctly, it is Hopper who ultimately survived the explosion. In addition, an official teaser posted on YouTube in 2020 confirms this.

If you believe the first photo of the tweet, you can see the two actors rehearsing a scene at the entrance to the cemetery. Following as-yet-unknown events to play out in Season 4, doubts could float about the sheriff’s death, and the couple have decided to go to the cemetery to find answers on the empty grave of Eleven’s adoptive father. This is a first theory, but another can still be considered.

… or the death of a character on the show?

These images could also predict the death of a character on the series. If she’s not done with the upside down, as the Soviets have held a Demogorgon prisoner for her experiments, we suspect that season 4 will be full of twists and turns again. You’d think Nancy and Jonathan would be spared the Grim Reaper since they appear in the first leaked photo. We could therefore think of the death of Will, long tormented by the mental flayer. Despite the fact that the Byers family had left Hawkins, his family would have thought their first wish would be to be buried in his hometown. Indeed, we have to remember that the fourth season of Stranger Things is actually expected to be a death, as the writers and producers have suggested several times:

3rd December 2019

We could also turn to Billy, Max’s half-brother who may have been buried in Hawkins.

The series experienced complications, in part due to the health crisis. It is known that filming began in January 2020, but was abruptly stopped after filming only two episodes. No official release date has been announced yet, we hope to see it on the SVOD platform in late 2021. What do you think? Is that Hopper’s grave, Billy’s grave, or the next character to die in Stranger Things? Don’t hesitate to give you your feedback in the survey below as well as in the comments section!