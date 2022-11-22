These iOS 16.1.1 Problems Reported By Many Geeks

iOS 16.1.1 is the most recent improve for the iOS ecosystem for iPhone customers. With the most recent ios 16.1.1, construct quantity 20B101 landed for iPhone 8 and later units to repair some minor bugs. Additionally the replace additionally primarily focuses on making some safety enhancements. Nonetheless, many geeks are dealing with many iOS 16.1.1 issues after the replace.

As an iPhone person, I favor to maintain my iPhone up to date with the most recent model of iOS. So, I additionally up to date my iPhone to the most recent iOS 16.1.1 replace. I additionally seen a delay once I locked the display screen with the bodily lock button. Many different customers from everywhere in the world have additionally reported many different iOS 16.1.1 bugs. Let’s try extra iOS 16.1.1 points and bugs reported by customers worldwide.

iOS 16.1.1 Issues & Bugs

Locking the iPhone with the bodily residence button takes round 3-4 seconds. The alarm widget just isn’t displaying on the lock display screen. Safari browser just isn’t loading some pages. iPhone is heating quick throughout WhatsApp video name and utilizing image in image mode to look at stay streams. Wifi retains disconnecting generally. The 5G badge is lacking from the standing bar. The mobile knowledge must be fastened whereas switching from Wifi to a mobile community. 60 FPS video games will not be enjoying correctly. Many customers have seen steps should be added to the Well being. E mail just isn’t displaying all emails correctly. Many customers are dealing with name drop points. Elevate to wake and faucet to wake will not be working for a lot of customers. The display screen recording function must be fastened.

These are the most typical iOS 16.1.1 issues and bugs reported by many iPhone customers after putting in iOS 16.1.1 replace. You probably have additionally seen any new iOS 16.1.1 points, do share your suggestions within the remark field.

