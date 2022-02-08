These images tease the return of one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies

Originally slated to release on Disney+ last year, the next season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been permanently delayed and should normally be released on the platform later this year. This series will then bring to the stage a new character never before appeared in live action in the franchise: Miss Marvel, honoring a new generation of superheroes.

a fairly well-known emblem

Marvel Studios’ second year on Disney+ promises to be unlike anything the famous franchise has done before. While 2021 has allowed MCU fans to discover more longtime superheroes like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki or Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, 2022 will see new recruits arriving in the MCU.

And among these newcomers we find in particular Kamala Khan, interpreted by the young actress Iman Vellani, who will make her highly anticipated debut in the Disney+ series Miss Marvel. Official plot details for this series have been kept under wraps for now, with most speculation coming from casting announcements and set photos. And it is precisely thanks to these that we can learn a little more about the development of the series.

In fact, recent images show Khan in his Captain Marvel-inspired attire, with a color scheme reminiscent of the space superhero played by Brie Larson. We also see Khan in the presence of a robotic drone, but the man behind these machines remains unknown.

ud83dudea8 Iman Vellani on the set of Disney+’s #MsMarvel series during reshoots.

The scene description: Kamala Khan may be hunted by drones similar to the one used by Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/5g8ZPBHyxr

February 7, 2022

Iman Vellani on the set of the Disney+ series #MsMarvel during reshoots.

Scene Description: Kamala Khan may be chased by drones similar to Mysterio’s.

While the drone’s operator still remains a mystery, these new set photos hint at some details that will be familiar to the franchise’s biggest fans. In a publication published on Twitter, the Cosmic Media account therefore reveals the return of the EDITH drones from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), used by Mysterio, the character played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

the beginning of a new problem

Although the drones in question are not an exact copy of the drones used in Far From Home, we find the same emblem on their front. It’s not yet known if these drones in Miss Marvel will be exact replicas of the gadgets featured in the 2019 film, or if they’ll get an upgrade.

Like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series, Miss Marvel could be overwhelmed by events. The presence of EDITH drones seems to indicate that the situation will be far from peaceful for the teenager.

While the footage so far only shows one drone, it could still be used in a way reminiscent of an episode of The Mandalorian season 1 where there is sheer destruction and simply that an AT-ST alone could wreak havoc on a defenseless village . Miss Marvel could then point out how dangerous Stark technology can be.

As The Direct site reminds us, this could also set the stage for the next Armor Wars series starring Don Cheadle. If we don’t already know much about this spiritual successor to the Iron Man franchise, we know that it should deal with the fallout if Stark tech falls into the wrong hands. A first memory we could find of Miss Marvel is planned for this year on Disney+.