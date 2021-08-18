These huge leaks and concept art confirm that the film was tainted by Warner

DC’s The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters, directed by James Gunn, best known for his work in the Marvel competition. While it has little to do with the 2016 film, it is – according to the director – an unofficial sequel to the events of the first film. Since the success of the “Snyder Cut” version of Justice League, fans have campaigned for the director of the first film, David Ayer, to also be entitled to a “free” version of his film, butchered by the Warner production company, Brothers On Twitter the main account ReleaseTheAyerCut, provider of information and leaks, just released huge information, one crazier than the other about the original version.

Suicide Squad: Parts of the script revealed

On Twitter, fans advertise that David Ayer can have the right to his uncensored version without the studio intervening. As a reminder, after the half-failure of Batman VS Superman, Warner Bros. decided to take the script and editing out of Ayer’s hands, which meant that the scenes had to be flipped to make the film less dark and fun. Also, according to the original script, there was no “popular” music to be heard in the film. For almost a week, the Twitter account ReleaseTheAyerCut has been broadcasting a lot of information about a loop of the originally planned film.

Under this information we had already presented to you that Harley Queen had to emancipate herself from the Joker by kissing Deadshot. You can find our article here. For example, by scrolling through the tweets and reading the script, you can find out that Killer Croc was smarter by offering Deadshot to work for him, that Enchantress turned up the volume and armed themselves with a large sword should then take control of katana and killer croc. Diablo had to survive in the meantime, but overall the theatrical version doesn’t look that different from the original version. The director and David Ayer himself assume that all the scenes cut from the script were actually shot.

External help for this information

After all, some scenes were different. Monster T (Common), who appeared in the intro of the first film, was supposed to be driven into suicide by the Joker, who is a little more present in the film. Jared Leto’s character had to blame Harley for drawing his attention too much, which led her to become a little more emancipated from him. Another scene shows him trying to find Harley’s lead, questioning and threatening the judge sitting at his trial.

If you ever want to know more about the youngest Suicide Squad, you know that director James Gunn is also behind Guardians of the Galaxy and there is a giant Easter egg that nobody noticed is in the movie.