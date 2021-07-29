these great headphones cost less than 50 euros

The HYPER X HCLOUD STINGER is a helmet specially developed for gamers. It was designed to be convenient and easy to use. Most importantly, it is built with powerful components to provide players with exceptional sound quality.

HYPER X HCLOUD STINGER: for guaranteed immersion in the sound!

The HYPER X HCLOUD STINGER headset is made for you if you are looking for an audio headset that combines comfort, functionality and impeccable sound quality. So that you can use this model as comfortably as possible, the manufacturer uses its famous high-quality memory foam Hyper X. This ensures optimum ease of use during your longest gaming sessions.

This gaming headset is not only comfortable but also extremely light. In fact, it weighs only 275 grams, and it will also be very practical thanks to its rotating ear cups. You can rotate them 90 degrees to fit your ears perfectly. The tire (steel) is also adjustable. The microphone of the HYPER X HCLOUD STINGER can also be swiveled. In short, this model will have no problem adapting to the shape of your head.

As for the sound, the HYPER X HCLOUD STINGER has 50mm transducers. These give you an incredible precision sound.

Today this wired gaming headset (3.5 mm jack) costs 49.99 euros. Usually the price is 59.99 euros. So don’t miss the opportunity to get it at a reduced price and finally fully immerse yourself in your video games.

To be able to play even more comfortably, take a look at the black and red Zenez gaming chair for only 109 euros.

3 reasons to buy this helmet

Its memory foam, which guarantees you an incomparable comfort of use. Its various adjustable items that allow you to use it easily. The high quality sound that is produced, allowing you to be fully immersed in your games.

