these foods lower your life expectancy

A team of researchers from the University of Michigan in the United States worked on analyzing food and its effects on health. And some cases can literally put you off.

Gain life points …

The study in question has just been published in the online research journal Nature Food, in which scientists analyzed 5,853 foods, ranking them from most harmful to most healthy. And especially on its effects in terms of gained or lost minutes of life. A more direct way to enlighten conscience.

At the top of the ranking are of course certain types of vegetables, which save the consumer a little more than 2 minutes. In the top 3 we find fruits with 12 minutes profit or nuts and seeds with a speed of 25 minutes. Here’s what could make your aperitifs a little less guilty. But the undisputed champions are, and it comes as a surprise, the combination of peanut butter and jam with savings of more than 33 minutes.

… Vs loss of life

Conversely, meat and products made from junk food are exhibited in the descent zone. And the big winner is the hot dog with its 36 minutes of lost life expectancy. This is due to the presence of 61 grams of processed meat, according to the researchers. What could be better than a good lemonade to accompany this devastating dish? The latter achieved a score of 8 minutes. The cold cuts are placed in between, especially with the ham, which nibbles for 25 minutes. Red meat or pizza are obviously not at the top of the basket (6 and a half and 3.5 minutes). And bad news for us French and cheese lovers, Camenbert, Mont d’Or, Saint-Nectaire lose 1 minute 25 seconds of life. Given our consumption, the score can rise very quickly.

But everything is a question of balance. According to the study’s authors, “Replacing just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meat with a diverse mix of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and fruits could, on average, reduce the carbon footprint of an American consumer’s diet a third and add 48 minutes of healthy living a day ”.

So the most important thing is to eat a little of everything, but in moderation.