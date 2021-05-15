These five female characters are the most charismatics of manga history

We all have our favorite characters who we want to be, who we believe in and who inspire us to do things we would never have done before. This is a charismatic character. He is a character who unites and to whom many turn to go in the same direction as him thanks to his strength, his actions, his choices or his natural presence. Today we are going to introduce you to five ultra-charismatic female characters according to that definition.

#Casca – berserk

We start strong with Casca in the Berserker Manga. Casca is a complex character who will continue to evolve (up to a point) in the manga. She has everything from a born leader. Casca, the head of Griffith’s unit under Guts’ command, is the soldier who knows that the environment in which she operates is hostile to her. Oh, and a bit aside, Casca is one of the few women in the manga whose rules are featured. A topic that is still far too taboo in the world of manga.

#Olivier Armstrong – FullMetal Alchemist

Olivier Armstrong does not have a masculine in his name, and here again it is more of an allusion to the author’s love for France. The nickname “Frozen” rules the Briggs fortress with an iron fist and is the most senior member of the army of Fullmetal Alchemist. She knows how to demonstrate a terrifying philosophy of power, has a good taste to be based on experience and observation, knows the power of a victim. The one who will become Olivia in the final anime is certainly the one who exudes the most charisma of all of our top. She is a leader because she deserves it.

#Konan – Naruto

They could have told us: “Why Konan and not Tsunade or Meï Terumî, the Mizukage?” Well, because Konan deserves its place here. It’s simple, Konan inherited the will of his friends Nagato and Yahiko. Technically, they were the leaders of the Akatsuki. Except that it is her that people call the village’s guardian angel Ame. It is she who unites those who believe in the Akatsuki. She will also do everything possible to protect her friends in the broad line of Naruto characters. Tsunade next door initially did not want to lead, some believe that her place was due to her rank as the little girl of the 1st Hokage. She also spends her time drinking, letting Shizune do the heavy lifting most of the time. Konan may run the most powerful terrorist organization in the world, but she does it well.

#Yoruichi -bleach

Yoruichi is one of the supporting characters in Bleach. She shines with her personality, is intelligent, strong and malicious. In addition, she stood out and asserted herself as a strong woman with a very good track record. Head of the Shihoin clan, captain of the second division, commander in chief of the espionage services … She knows how to fight and how to lead troops. After all, she also knows how to transform into a black cat, and that’s not the best of the best?

#Jolyne Kujo -JJBA: Stone Ocean

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure isn’t a manga known for its strong female characters. Erina is a woman and a loving mother, Lisa Lisa and Trish are evil, but they lack the charisma of a leader and they mainly serve as an alibi for the heroes. It remains Jolyne Kujo, whose adaptation you will soon see on the small screen! Jolyne is Jotaro’s daughter who is locked in one of the worst prisons in California. She will manage to gather many other prisoners around herself to protect herself from the priest and to have a little resentment against her family. Jolyne has a natural charisma that encourages others to follow her, even if she broke her knees two chapters ago!

And you ? Who are your favorite charismatic characters who have the shoulders to lead and unite a group? I promise we won’t laugh at you if you tell us it’s Mikasa.