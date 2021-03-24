These fans want to remove Tony Stark, Anthony Mackie returns to the controversy

The first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released on Friday March 19, 2021 on Disney + and reflects the success of the WandaVision series. We had an earlier article devoted to the elements to remember from that first episode, and yet an element that we wouldn’t have guessed at first sight caused a stir on social media. We take stock of this issue.

The scene where we discover the truth about Tony Stark

In the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson goes to the bank to get a bank loan. The realistic scene makes us ask the following question: How do the Avengers earn their living? Since the team is independent, the government does not pay the heroes any salaries. Your expenses would be covered thanks to donations from generous donors.

Many fans thought Tony Stark was paying the Avengers for their efforts and were shocked to find out it wasn’t. Everything was blown up and sparked unprecedented controversy on the internet.

Excessive reactions on social networks

After the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, some internet users decided to express their hatred of Tony Stark. Against all odds, some have asked that the character simply be deleted from the MCU and that we never hear from him again.

Cancel Tony Stark. You should call him Tony Stank because he was a greedy bastard. pic.twitter.com/3EzKFV98GA

March 23, 2021

I don’t enjoy it, but I think we have to cancel Tony Stark. Yes, he died to save the universe, but a former arms dealer who didn’t pay his workers? Get him out of the paint. #TonyIsOverParty

March 20, 2021

The directors of the MCU, as well as the cast, certainly did not expect some Internet users to request something like this. Before the latter had time to react, other internet users who were scandalized by seeing such comments on social networks also wanted to react:

Tony glaringly watched how everyone canceled him from the sky rn pic.twitter.com/Ghj5Pk3lQH

March 20, 2021

Marvel Stans trying to cancel Tony Stark is so funny because he:

1. Dead.

2. Fictional.

March 21, 2021

Breaking off culture is really for Tony Stark ??? Are you kidding me, you have to go out and see the sun?

March 20, 2021

Anthony Mackie responds to the controversy

Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon on screen, was interviewed by our colleagues at TVLine to shed light on the scene that divides internet users. The latter said:

It is interesting. I’ve always asked myself, “When the Avengers show up, they destroy entire cities and annihilate people, but what do they do for a living? Where does their money come from?” I always thought it was Tony Stark because he obviously owns an Audi dealership somewhere. I think they are doing it to make the world a better place, to save people’s lives. They have their pros and cons, their odd jobs to make sure they are taken care of; state sponsoring, financing, state housing.

Anthony Mackie therefore also thought before this scene that Tony Stark was paying the Avengers. The actor did not want to express his opinion on this controversy, stating that it had no place for him.