These episode 6 cameos blew the internet (30 tweets)

Chapter 6 of Boba Fett’s book was obviously well received by fans. The episode released today on Disney+ and seems to have won over netizens with its many cameos. Here are 30 tweets that prove the series’ penultimate installment really was a surprise, with the return of iconic Star Wars characters…

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett. READ NO FURTHER if you don’t want to know about it.

1)

Well I got chills

On the other hand, it’s still a shame that Boba Fett from his own series https://t.co/D4SlmzEz0G is the character I’m least interested in

February 2, 2022

2)

Us before Episode 6 of #TheBookofBobaFett. pic.twitter.com/hTiZFIrgyh

February 2, 2022

3)

#TheBookOfBobaFett both see on screen and they talk about ANAKIN I CAN’T GO MORE!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUdnl01b5d

February 2, 2022

4)

No, but it’s too much. IT’S WAY TOO MUCH.

50 Shades of Fucking Crazy Emotions Episode 6 of #TheBookOfBobaFett is an ULTIMATE MASTER CLASS. How good it is to be a Star Wars fan when it’s MR DAVE FILONI THAT GIVES YOU!

The tears. It is too much. pic.twitter.com/OGXgYoTk2l

February 2, 2022

5)

Seeing Ahsoka and Luke together when you watch The Clone Wars is too much for my fragile little heart #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/BuDaPKruuJ

February 2, 2022

6)

Honestly, a whole season dedicated to this chapter between Grogu and Luke is necessary. #bookofbobafett #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/mja9EyitKB

February 2, 2022

7)

I WILL FART A WIRE IT’S SICK IT’S BEEN 20MIN I HAVE SHAKES #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/XyD4UZqTFX

February 2, 2022

8th)

A master class from A to Z in this episode. Thanks Dave Philoni! #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/xxrhk1r5Zw

February 2, 2022

9)

LUKE you are crueler than your father #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/zLR4vKkk8c

February 2, 2022

10)

Boba Fett of character in everyone even gives a damn in his own series #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/qiCKE85jxI

February 2, 2022

11)

This week’s episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett is near perfect. Dave Filoni is the worthy heir of George Lucas, no Star Wars fan can not like this episode as it is good. 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/zJyF4S2vjs

February 2, 2022

12)

Public Notice: Episode 6 of #TheBookOfBobaFett is a must-watch! pic.twitter.com/0r7wWl0M7r

February 2, 2022

13)

Cad Bane has a monstrous flow in this episode. Just for that I put 10/10 #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/CkZdNZMLyD

February 2, 2022

14)

SPOILER! #TheBookOfBobaFett

So we had in the same episode: Luke Grogu R2; Ashoka; Cad Bane, Grogu Training, refers to Anakin and Yoda. And the green mini saber

The episode of Madman, enough to reignite the Star Wars hype pic.twitter.com/hobFG00l95

February 2, 2022

fifteen)

#TheBookOfBobaFett Review Episode 6:

Ok, the episode is LEGENDARY! Finally the series awakens!

As a Star Wars fan I am extremely pleased as the arrival of Cad Bane is totally epic and I am at a loss for words because wouaw/20 the episode pic.twitter.com/kGd4yj3PnH

February 2, 2022

16)

There’s no play on our feelings like Ahsoka #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/G723NtSzXw

February 2, 2022

17)

#TheBookOfBobaFett SPOILERS

Mom, how beautiful!

I am happy and not happy. Glad the episode was finished. Luke so natural and most importantly well done to see what a pleasure! Cad Bane’s entrance… Phew, he’s a little too classy… pic.twitter.com/PvzFJEHTDm

February 2, 2022

18)

I have nothing to say just admire #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/EX5LXhvrAj

February 2, 2022

19)

Episode 6 of #TheBookOfBobaFett is extraordinary! The series is finally waking up and the hype is finally present

Wait to see more! pic.twitter.com/lJZwfV0m4O

February 2, 2022

20)

Review Episode 6 SPOILERS #TheBookOfBobaFett

AAAAAAAHHHHHH! DAVE FILONI HAS REALIZED MY DREAMS. An INCREDIBLE episode that is hands down the best of the series. MY GOD so many things too many things in this episode PUAH I’m crying. #thankyoudavefiloni pic.twitter.com/aknfo3IveA

February 2, 2022

21)

Really… #bookofbobafett #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/sK7ZPk6Ism

February 2, 2022

22)

They really got us out with Cad Bane in surprise motherfucker mode XD we really got teased.

In addition, it is super well made and its arrival is simply classy. 🙂 #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ldNxtV5UvZ

February 2, 2022

23)

Today’s episode isn’t bad at all

I appreciate the connection to other films/series

Can’t wait to see the final episode!

(not surprised the series is in TT) #TheBookOfBobaFett #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/va9DINBWOd

February 2, 2022

24)

SPOILER!

OOOHHH MY GOD! But I can’t take it anymore… #TheBookofBobaFett Episode 6 was PERFECT!

I can’t count the number of times I cried so much, the story, the judges, the soundtrack, the characters were amazing! #DaveFiloni is a monster and the best to trust in #StarWars! pic.twitter.com/gGt7nSCBKB

February 2, 2022

25)

Is it normal that I started today’s episode fully clothed and now I’m completely naked, after all Filoni is the boss? #TheBookOfBobaFett #BookofBobaFett #davefiloni pic.twitter.com/p3nXmM1Xzn

February 2, 2022

26)

SPOILER!!! #TheBookOfBobaFett

Madness, episode 6 is a miracle. I don’t even realize it’s real. Dave Filoni is the crack of our generation and he continues to brighten up the Star Wars universe. (“YOU REMIND ME OF YOUR FATHER”) pic.twitter.com/NgfoxzQ3A1

February 2, 2022

27)

Me after this episode: #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/6ByNYpcGsH

February 2, 2022

28)

Chapter 6 of #TheBookOfBobaFett is simply extraordinary! pic.twitter.com/uukv5QMhfv

February 2, 2022

29)

Incredible episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/FXVxVVI1Am

February 2, 2022

30)

It’s amazing there’s a Boba Fett appearance in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian!#TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/HreCHjwtQZ

February 2, 2022

So what do you think of the return of these characters? Feel free to give us feedback in the comments. Then jump into this article that tells you why Grogu should be legendary.