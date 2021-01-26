These cosplayers inspire us with their funny and talented cosplays

Season 4 of Attack on Titan is one of the most anticipated anime of this year of 2021 (if not the most anticipated overall). Every Sunday evening on Wakanim, the new episode creates the event. Today we wanted to get back to the cosplayers paying tribute to this fourth season of Snk. Hopefully, the recent copyright laws in Japan won’t have too much of an impact on them in the future: they’re way too fun to watch.

Season 4 of Attack on Titan

As we know, cosplayers love Attack on Titan. Some have also rushed to copy the looks and gestures of the Season 4 characters. Here are examples!

Our favorite cosplayer, Lowcostcosplayth, also known by his real name, Anucha “Cha” Saengcha, recently awarded us another perfectly successful Titan Hammer cosplay. See instead:

However, we hope that her hair withstood such an attack. We also saw Eren light up in some cosplayers like franco_d_calma:

We’ll also appreciate the creations of Noah Lance, whose pseudonym is angry_hunter on Instagram:

And finally, among the many cosplayers who were very interested in Eren, we also find the very famous ereh_yeager:

Which cosplay on your part caught your attention? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments section!