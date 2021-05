Waitress Jitka is happy. Since Monday she has been allowed to serve again on the terrace of Hotel Cepín in Niklasberg (Mikulov) in the Ore Mountains. And it didn’t take long for the first German guests to arrive despite the cool weather. “They are happy to take advantage of our offer”, Jitka confirms. Because small border traffic has been allowed again since last Thursday. During 12 hours the excursion is in …