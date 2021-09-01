these characters are presented by an AI in a realistic version (48 images)
Talented artists regularly share with us their realistic versions of characters from movies, series, pop culture in general, or even video games. Lately, it’s the characters from Mario, Red Dead, and GTA who have benefited from this special treatment. But now the curious have managed to build an AI that can handle this transition on its own. An outcome sometimes successful, sometimes insane, reported to us by StyleCLIP, described as “Photoshop, but essentially with text, with all the good, bad, and chaos that come with it.” Internet users known as Siberian_644 and Final_Boss, for their part, took care of collecting the necessary images before feeding the AI. An artificial intelligence that works best when it has a clear view of an entire face and when it can easily find the key identifiers of that face to work on. Hats, eye patches or masks should therefore be avoided. If you want to learn more about this AI, you can find it here.
Mr. bison
Sagat
hastily
Akira Kazama
Poison
kage
seth
Juris
pink
karin
ibuki
kolin
Lucia
menat
R. Mika
Sakura
vega
zangief
dan hibiki
cody
nash
gill
Falcon
Alex
G
honda
urien
balrog
cammy
gouken
Rollento
Cunning
Makoto
Chun-Li
Ken
leera
dudley
Ryu
Laura
Necalli
