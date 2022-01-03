These are the top 10 films that premiered in the country in 2021

The 10 best films that premiered in Portugal in 2021

In the past year, stories have been staged that are often ignored. Of course there was no shortage of blockbusters.

Start 2022 with the best films.

As for the cinema, 2021 wasn’t as good as 2019, but luckily it wasn’t as bad as 2020 either. In other words, if last year’s movie visits were unthinkable, this time they have started to be there again, out of our routine . The pandemic meant not only the closure of these plants, but also the delays in production that we had been waiting for for years.

Some were interrupted during the shoot, others hoped that the normality we knew before wasn’t just a mirage in a desert full of sandworms. With millionaire budgets, it’s normal for investors to wait a while to receive at least the amount invested in productions.

In another untypical year, there was something that stayed the same: the explosion in streaming services. If you were still scared of going to a movie theater – even though all security measures were observed – you could always pay extra and watch the films on Disney +, for example, which made this approach popular. At the same time, it could take a few days for the films to be available in the other applications, although they sometimes started at the same time.

The creative focus of the productions was placed on realities that are not represented in this way in the cinema. In “CODA” we had a film about a deaf family and another one about mothers who don’t want to be (“Mães Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodóvar). On the flip side, there have been some blockbusters we’ve been waiting for years like the remake of “Dune” starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and “The Last Duel,” Ridley Scott’s new historical film alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

At the end of 2021, even if it wasn’t one of the best productions of the year, the unthinkable happened: During the pandemic, a film exceeded the billion mark in revenue, which was previously unthinkable. Of course, this is a Marvel production. “Spider-Man: No Return Home” was the first film to surpass that goal since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. It is the 48th film project in history that has achieved this feat.

NiT selected the top ten films of 2021, and while some may have been released last year, they only hit national theaters this year. Click on the gallery to learn about them and make note of the must-see movies.