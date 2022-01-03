These 7 games that disappointed us in 2021

Between the incidents of discrimination and sexual assault at some of the largest video game development studios (Blizzard, Sony, (Riot Games, Ubisoft), the shortage of PS5 stocks and the postponement of many games, this 2021 was a very special year for If a couple big hits came out like GOTY It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Forza Horizon 5. a list of our biggest disappointments of the year.

# 1 Balan wonder world

First game on our list: Balan Wonderworld. In this 3D platform developed by Sonic’s father, the player has to collect as many balan statuettes as possible in order to open new levels and advance with them. To spice things up, the title published by Square Enix includes disguises to restore that allow the acquisition of various skills.

Unfortunately, almost nothing goes well in this poorly mastered game design game. The disguises, while numerous, are too often useless, worse, prevent jumping as their abilities are activated by the same and single action button. An amateurish defect that we thought we wouldn’t see in games of our time. To make matters worse, the game suffers from a camera problem and some powers are activated randomly. When does an episode of the Grenier Player appear?

# 2 pioneer

Outriders, another game published by Square Enix, doesn’t shine for the interest of its single-player campaign with a very sketchy scenario. This shooter looter primarily relies on its visual effects made possible by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 engine, its cooperative mode, and its online playability.

Apart from the fact that the instability of the game is such that the servers crash regularly, generating countless disconnections and causing immense frustration among the players. Picking up forks did not take long to multiply on the networks, indicating the impossibility of playing solo or in matchmaking. Additionally, a bug in the Square Enix title has been fixed: the one that removes all of the player’s inventory but makes hard money. While the developers rolled out a corrective patch in response, the problem worsened, resulting in many gamers giving up their games for good.

# 3 e-soccer 2022

How do I get started with the successor to the late and iconic PES license? In Konami wanted to start from scratch to capitalize on the free-to-play model and thus return to the competition against Electroncs Arts and its staunch FIFA, Konami has had both feet in the carpet. The simulation is poor, the bugs are abundant and the graphics really leave a lot to be desired. Paroxysm of this void, the modeling of the player. An atrocity like the faces of Messi or Ronaldo have become memes.

A cleanup for Konami, whose title received the lowest rating on the Steam platform with a ridiculous 9% positive ratings for 11,554 reviews. Fifa can safely sail towards 2022.

# 4 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Less than a week after the e-football 2022 GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was released. By keeping players waiting for GTA VI to be released endlessly, Rockstar is returning to basics and releasing three licensed hits on a single disc that are to be tweaked for the occasion.

But already with the first pictures with the bike we noticed that some things are not right. The cartoon accent that Rockstar used on his character design isn’t sexy. Some characters are so deformed that they provoke the anger and ridicule of the players on the networks. In addition, clipping, frequent drops in the frame rate, certain texture problems (like rain) or the devalued soundtrack make people shudder. Even the gameplay is considered archaic, so many players are screaming for the beta.

Given this, the New York house came out of its silence last month with promises of corrective updates and patches. But Rockstar has instead chosen to give preference to PC gamers rather than offering these fixes by offering compensation for purchasing the trilogy by giving them a choice of Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto IV, Max Payne 3, LA Noire or Bully offers. : Scholarship edition.

# 5 battlefield 2042

A month of November and an autumn of 2021 that will not go down in the annals of the video game world. To stand out from Activision, which opts for a (rather failed) return to World War II with Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released in early November, EA relies on its multiplayer mode with Battlefield 2042.

However, the optimization and implementation of the game from the start leaves a lot to be desired, many lags are reported by the players as well as very poor PC optimization, not displayed icons, poorly thought out spawns and so on. a range of bugs affecting characters, weapons, deadly equipment, or even environments. The pill won’t go and the game will follow e-football 2022 in the fall as the game garners no less than 32,000 negative reviews for just 10,000 positive reviews on Steam, which is among the top 10 worst games.

Above all, Battlefield 2042 has seen a dazzling review bombing of the community, but strictly speaking it is not a bad game, on the PC the press even praises its content (7 gigantic maps, portal mode, Hazard Zoned). The game looks very good. It’s a shame that these mistakes of all kinds spoil the experience.

# 6 Far Cry 6

Unless it’s actually a bad game, Far Cry 6’s place in this ranking is more of another curse word addressed to its publisher Ubisoft, which is getting more and more (and for some time) bogged down in conformism Assasin’s Creed license and thus Far Cry.

If Ubisoft Toronto’s game is honestly beautiful, the adventure is fun, and the super villain (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) played by Giancarlo Esposito is charismatic – which is one of the advantages of the license – the AI ​​lags behind and the gameplay is nothing new . So the player has the impression of being subject to the eternal recycling of the studio for years. In 2021 this will no longer be acceptable.

# 7 AllStars destruction

The story surrounding the release of Destruction Allstars got off to a bad start. Announced as the starter for the launch of the PS5, the game was ultimately postponed. Fixed at a high price of 80 euros, it was finally integrated into the PS +. All of this did not bode well in terms of communication and marketing.

But Destruction Allstars wanted to bring an almost 20 year old recipe up to date, a mixture of Battle Royal and Demolition Derby (car fighting game). Where four players used to compete in an arena, the exclusivity of Sony therefore enables an online multiplayer mode.

Unfortunately, players quickly left the arenas, which resulted in the Lucid Games studio replacing them with bots. Still, due to the lack of regular content and the lack of an old-gen version, it is very rare for the few players to find a decent game. We know that since it was released, it has always been complicated to find a PS5 that should have stuck the chip in the publisher’s ear.

Which games did you disappoint the most this year 2021? Do not hesitate to share your personal experience.