These 6 most anticipated video games of 2022

At the end of December we offered you our picks of the worst games to launch in 2021, a very special year for the video game industry, hampered by the pandemic, blackened by the lack of PS5 stock and the postponement of many games like the cases of discrimination and sexual assault in some of the biggest development studios. But as 2022 gets better, we’re handpicking a list of the biggest ambitions for you to make this year a very nice consolation. Here are his 6 games that will make 2022.

#1 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January 28)

First game on this list, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Game Freak and Nintendo certainly mark a major blow by revising their formula in more ways than one. The story takes place centuries before the events of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl, the game offers the player the opportunity to navigate an open world (which will ultimately be a semi-open world, ie a series of several open areas). the possibility of using certain Pokémon that serve as mounts to access certain areas, a central city, Rusti-Cité, which will serve as a hub for exploration missions.

But the next Opus-stamped Pokemon is also rethinking its gameplay and approach to fighting and approaching Pokemon, since it will be possible to launch a Poké Ball directly without engaging in a fight. Also, the combat phases gain depth thanks to new offered mechanics (attacking multiple times in a row, skills that can be activated in two ways: fast or strong). Researching and preparing certain quests (Bivouac, Craft, Outpost) also bring their share of novelties. In any case, we feel through this title that the influence of Breath of The Wild is not far away.

#2

The release of Horizon: Zero Dawn in 2017 introduced players to the lush post-apocalyptic open world, mechanical creatures, and heroine: the fearless hunter Aloy. Better still, it had lived up to the hopes placed in it, offering a complete rendering between a beautiful, artistic direction, enjoyable gameplay, an intriguing lore, a fairly enjoyable scenario, and exploration that you’d expect to see here. Obviously, Horizon: Forbidden West needs to raise the bar even higher, especially since it benefits from the Unreal Engine 5 of the new generations of home consoles.

In any case, the first gameplay trailers and videos released by Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that this sequel has a lot under the hood visually and artistically. Gameplay promises to be even smoother, as evidenced by the new weapons on offer and the more varied combat mechanics. But the title Guerrilla also stands out due to the variety of biotopes that Aloy can explore, which itself contains new creatures with attractive designs. What about the aquatic stages (great) that make you wonder if they allow for full exploration or not. Response in less than a month

#3 Elden Ring (February 25)

As the next descendant of From Software (Souls, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro), Elden Ring intends to be ambitious, since in some ways it positions itself as the successor to the licensed games, a kind of consecration, particularly through its openness -world, dark and disturbing at will .

For world building, Japanese game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki turned to the famous George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones novels. The author’s heroic fantasy touch should bring a big touch to the universe and the lore of the game, an artistic direction that gives goosebumps. And if graphically the game can’t compete with a Sekiro or a Demon’s Souls (according to the first 15 minutes of the gameplay revealed in November, it will still be necessary to wait for the final version in just over a month). The seeming richness of its open world suggests many intense hours of gameplay sweated with blood and water.

#4 Starfield (November 11)

Known for its Fallout and Elder Scrolls licenses, Bethesda is holding its big production for 2022: Starfield. Exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, this space RPG allows you to create your character and set off to conquer space, with the brand new Creation Engine 2 under the hood.

If the information isn’t legion, a first trailer could give a glimpse of the universe depicted. If the game is highly anticipated by an entire community, we recently learned that the game has been in development since 2016, according to a member of the studio. This announcement can only reinforce the players’ claim, just like that of Bethesda, to offer an excellent game. It’s definitely the studio’s goal. Todd Howard, director and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios, confirmed this and said he hopes Starfield and its universe will resonate in the minds of gamers and stay in the spotlight for years to come.

#5 “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” (current 2022)

If The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is to be heralded as a huge moment in video games, no release date has yet been announced by Nintendo. Released during the Nintendo Direct at E3 last June, the trailer broke the ice since it was unveiled in 2019.

While its predecessor prioritized physics, verticality, and the elements, botw2 seems to follow that lead (Crossing the Materials) and could push the freedom granted to players even further. Beware, if the skies will be explorable, players will have to wait before seeing the secrets they hold, Nintendo warned. Will the game’s narrative be split into 2 (or more) distinct parts?

While the lack of new information could raise concerns about a 2022 release, the very knowledgeable Peter Schneider recently shared that the lack of a new trailer at the last Game Awards doesn’t mean the game is delayed, but in progress of the year will be ready last quarter of 2022, in November. If those words aren’t official, perhaps a Nintendo Direct earlier in the calendar year can comfort us.

#6 God of War: Ragnarok (2022)

As with botw2, God of War: Ragnarök does not have a specific release date. Originally announced for 2021, the Santa Monica project was eventually pushed back a year. If Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed a release for 2022, the date will remain vague for the time being. Rumors are circulating next September.

Either way, this conclusion to the adventures of Kratos and Atreus promises to be exciting at the heart of Norse mythology. The shift seems to have allowed teams to fine-tune their work, and when basic gameplay resumes, we expect to see graphical improvements, as well as certain mechanics and new features. Obviously the scenario, the nerve center of this north curve, will resume its course where we find that Atreus has grown since the events narrated in Act I, suggesting exciting father-son sequences. Finally, we expect a real climax to a Dantesque finale with the episode of Ragnarök, which refers to a Norse prophecy signifying the end of the world. We are happy.

But also: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Final Fantasy XVI, Gran Turismo 7…

Other games deserve their place in this ranking. Let’s mention Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, which won the Pegasus in 2020, developed by the Bordeaux studio Asobo Studio, whose release is planned for 2022. As does Gran Turismo, which returns with a 7th Opus in March, and needs to recover from a lackluster Gran Turismo Sport episode. Also worth mentioning is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, whose high-quality graphics (at least on next-gen) are mouth-watering.

As for the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI, the lack of breaking news casts doubt. We learned last December that the development of FF16 was delayed by five to six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should new announcements fall in spring 2022, the September 2022 release window seems to be shifting, so a date around the holidays or even 2023 will have to be considered.

And you on your side? Don’t hesitate to share your highest expectations in a comment.