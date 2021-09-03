These 58 photos are sure to put your mind at ease, and there is a scientific reason for that

Did you know that you can be afraid of holes? No, this is not a joke, the fear of holes can be a real phobia. The following selection of photos will help you understand what trypophobia is.

Trypophobia is actually fear or disgust in the face of a multitude of holes. For example, it could be a vision of honeycombs, a lotus head with its seeds, or even bubbles in a carbonated drink. It can manifest as fear, itching, or goose bumps and nausea. We invite you to find out whether you have trypophobia based on a selection of 50 photos and 8 images from montages or in connection with special make-up. Let’s go !

# 1 a skull encased in limestone

# 2 a meatloaf with pork and cheese

# 3 a piece of tongue that came off after consuming too much sour candy

# 4 a specific food that is served in some restaurants

# 5 a bar of soap that ages badly

# 6 a small lotus flower in a large lotus flower

# 7 a melting candle

# 8 Zoom in on the living room carpet

# 9 an ideal sculpture for trypophobes

# 10 seeds in a glass of water

# 11 bubbles in a lemonade

# 12 a planter that we won’t buy

# 13 the undersides of a mushroom (the gills)

# 14 Insect eggs found in a garden

# 15 Cicadas showing up in Maryland

# 16 a strawberry that will be more disgusting than one

# 17 a special bread that is served in a restaurant

# 18 a very special statue

# 19 an elephant plush toy, great for having nightmares

# 20 disgusting mold that forms in the bottom of a bowl

# 21 a zoomed dog pad

# 22 a mishap that chills your back

# 23 a pipe full of cirripeds

# 24 a woodpecker hiding place

# 25 in a pizza dough

# 26 picture of a hair transplant

# 27 tick eggs

# 28 a squid burger

# 29 Pancakes with a thousand holes

# 30 mushrooms

# 31 more mushrooms

# 32 a dog returning from a snow vacation

# 33 Wasps build a nest in a glass bowl

# 34 rocks at low tide

# 35 sourdough

# 36 the ceiling of a grave in iran

# 37 a lamp in a hotel

# 38 a demonic pumpkin full of candy

# 39 a carrot

# 40 a burnt tree trunk

# 41 a cluster of ladybugs in the mountains

# 42 a transport of goods that is more disgusting than one

# 43 piece embedded in a tree trunk

# 44 Beans left in the microwave for too long

# 45 of the cirripeds found on a beach

# 46 do you want a cake?

# 47 a wild beehive

# 48 Close up of a bird’s head

# 49 a unique work of bees

# 50 a clam found on a beach

After seeing these first 50 images, we are offering 8 even more disturbing images that are artistic creations (editing and / or makeup). When you feel ready, they are here:

If you feel disgusted by this article, it is possible and it means you may be trypophobic.