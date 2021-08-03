These 5 characters are worth the most, here is why

Many of the villagers can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the popular game from Nintendo. Whether found and invited to a gamer’s island or purchased, choosing a villager can be a daunting task. Especially when these so-called villagers are very expensive. Find out the 5 most valuable characters in the game and why.

An arduous venture

The video game features a total of 397 villagers, each with different advantages and disadvantages that players should weigh before inviting the villager to their home. While most Animal Crossing characters can be found in-game by chance, the fan-made Nookazon website offers the villagers to shop with in-game currency.

Currently, players can have up to 10 villagers in their town, but these are not permanent. You can even pack up and have new adventures. This principle, which offers a variety of villagers choice, makes it possible to keep the interactions fresh and interesting.

Note that as part of the traditional game, to get a villager, players can purchase a Nook Miles ticket and go to a random island. If the player has a free space on his island, it is possible that a villager appears randomly. There is no guarantee which Animal Crossing villager will appear, however, which can be frustrating for those looking for a specific character.

More and more bells

Nookazon, the website created by fans of the license, suggests getting around this tedious search by giving Animal Crossing: New Horizons players the option to buy villagers from other players. In exchange for in-game currency or items, a player can invite another player’s villager to his town.

While some characters like the hippopotamus Rocco or the gorilla Al cost 50,000 bells, others are worth a small fortune. According to Nookazon, 5 exclusive Animal Crossing characters will be sold for over 2 million bells each. These extremely popular characters are:

Raymond the cat that sells for 5 million bells or 200 Nook Miles tickets

Laura the Bear has 3 million bells or 200 Nook Miles TicketsMathéo the Squirrel has 2 million or 50 Nook Miles Tickets Neferti the Cat 2 million or 50 Nook Miles Tickets Ramses the Dog 2 million or 50 Nook Miles Tickets

With prices like this, players are forced to save a lot and be able to get hold of these villagers for a long time. One of the reasons for the high prices of these characters is their popularity. In fact, her very cute appearance appeals to a lot of gamers. In addition, the difficulty of getting these villagers explains their worth. Because of this, nookazon prices are unlikely to fall.

Still, adding new characters to Animal Crossing: New Horizons could be a way to bring these 5 villagers down in prices. If this article has interested you, you will surely love to discover all the Animal Crossing news that could have been revealed at E3 2021.