These 40 Pokémon made up by a fan will get you started on your console

The world of Pokémon is populated by creatures of the same name who repeat their names endlessly unless named after their respective screams. Either way, Game Freak continues to introduce itself opus after opus, increasing their number to nearly 900. A particularly vast universe that continues to inspire a swarm of fans around the world. This is the case with ort.homeless, an artist who shares his content both on his Instagram account and on Reddit, where he exhibits his creations linked directly or indirectly to Pokémon. As a fan of Pokémon creations, he didn’t hesitate to invent a team while offering regional shapes to many existing creatures. Achievements that you can discover just below.

# 1 Giragira

# 2 Girafaraf

# 3 Licki (Excelangues Baby)

# 4 arbird (Airmures Baby)

# 5 Magneti (regional form)

# 6 magneton (regional form)

# 7 Magnezone (regional form)

# 8 Caninos (regional form)

# 9 arcanine (regional form)

# 10 Alphab

# 11 Mr Mime (regional form)

# 12 mastermime (regional form)

# 13 Lixy (regional form)

# 14 Luxio (regional form)

# 15 luxray (regional form)

# 16 taupiqueur (regional form)

# 17 Triopiqueur (regional form)

# 18 porygon-x

# 19 capumain (regional form)

# 20 Capidextrous (regional form)

# 21 hypnomad (regional form)

# 22 Kecleodon (evolution of Kecleon)

# 23 Germignon (regional form)

# 24 macronium (regional form)

# 25 Meganium (regional form)

# 26 héricendre (regional form)

# 27 feurisson (regional form)

# 28 Typhlosion (regional form)

# 29 Caiminus (regional form)

# 30 crocodile (regional form)

# 31 Aligator (regional form)

# 32 Mushing

# 33 Psycholyte

# 34 mushrooms

# 35 rollapod

# 36 atlas

# 37 Grainipiot (regional form)

# 38 pifeuil (regional form)

# 39 Tengalice (regional form)

# 40 calfpint (baby skimmer)

And if you want to prolong the pleasure, do not hesitate to discover or rediscover this Pikachu, reinvented in the 17 different types of Pokémon.